New anime movie from artist behind Your Name gets stunning first trailer that looks like a dreamy watercolor painting

Japanese artist Yoshitoshi Shinomiya, a longtime collaborator of anime director Makoto Shinkai (Your Name, Suzume) has revealed the first trailer for his next flick A New Dawn – and it looks absolutely gorgeous.

The 30-second clip, which you can watch below, opens with beautiful watercolor painting-like landscapes of trees and a house in the middle of nature. We then get a glimpse of the two central characters as one says, "Our reunion brought back the fireworks," to which the other replies, "I wonder if we could make something like this still exist."

『花緑青が明ける日に』特報｜2025年全国公開 - YouTube Watch On

The teaser ends with some beautiful underwater clips, abruptly ended by an alarm clock. Could it have all been a dream?

Loosely inspired by the fast-changing Japanese after the Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011, A New Dawn follows three characters and their connection to the Taitou Fireworks factory.

The official synopsis reads: "A fireworks factory located in a lush forest is being forced to vacate due to town redevelopment. Keitaro Tateto has been barricaded there for four years, immersing himself in making fireworks in order to complete the phantom fireworks, Shuhari. Meanwhile, his childhood friend Kaoru lives in Tokyo." But as Kaoru visits the Tateto family, "the two meet again and hatch a surprising plan to uncover the secret of the lost fireworks."

The upcoming movie is set to mark Shinomiya's directorial debut. His previous works as an artist include Children Who Chase Lost Voices, and Gekijōban Cardfight!! Vanguard.

A New Dawn is set to hit theaters in Japan sometime in 2025, with an international release date yet to be confirmed. For more, check out our list of the best anime movies or keep up with upcoming anime .