Chainsaw Man dub actor reveals which Reze Arc scene he was warned would be his "hardest performance" to date – and it involves no blood at all

The English dub actor for Denji has revealed the tongue-in-cheek warning he was given about performing a surprisingly low-key scene from the Chainsaw Man movie.

Minor spoilers for Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc follow.

Ryan Colt Levy took to Twitter to reply to a fan's curiosity over Denji's infamous coffee tasting scene with Reze in the Crossroads cafe. He wrote, "One day [Aki voice actor] Reagan Murdock came up to me & said 'this will be the hardest performance of your life.'"

One day @ReaganMurdockVO came up to me & said “this will be the hardest performance of your life.” https://t.co/dzkd5D76MoOctober 23, 2025

The moment in question sees every teenage boy's reaction to tasting coffee for the first time come to life on the big screen: Denji convulsing and spluttering after he's egged on to try a cup of coffee. For someone who was desperate for just jam and bread last season, we're not surprised his palate hasn't been refined just yet, to be honest.

But it's less the vocal range and talent required that was the source of difficulty for Levy and, rather, that the Denji voice actor is a coffee fiend in real life. As a coffee hater myself, I can't relate.

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, a canon continuation of the anime, follows Denji off the back of the continued search for the nefarious Gun Devil. He is suddenly torn between his work life and personal life, however, when a new love interest – the titular Reze – enters the scene, complete with an explosive secret.

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc is now in cinemas, and we're here to help you every step of the way. Whether you don't know what to watch before the Chainsaw Man movie or are curious to see what to read after the Chainsaw Man movie, we've got you covered. There are also spoiler-filled breakdowns of the Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc ending and Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc post-credits to dive into.