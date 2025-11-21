Wednesday creators are reteaming with Netflix for animated series based on supernatural horror comic

An adaptation of supernatural horror comic Grim is coming to Netflix from Wednesday creators and executive producers Al Gough and Miles Millar. The pair is turning Boom Studios' popular story into an adult animated series, which will be released exclusively on the streamer.

Per Deadline, the project is now in development, with Gough and Millar (whose other writing credits include Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor) serving as executive producers alongside Jennifer Yuh Nelson, who worked as supervising director on Love, Death + Robots, also on Netflix.

The comic-book series, created by writer Stephanie Philips and artist Flaviano, is described as a "character-driven supernatural saga" following Jessica Harrow, a newly recruited Reaper tasked with ferrying souls to the afterlife. "Unlike her fellow Reapers, Jessica has no memory of her death or life before. Her search for answers pulls her deeper into the unseen architecture of the afterlife, revealing hidden forces, cosmic secrets, and her shocking personal connection to Death itself," writes the outlet.

The adaptation announcement arrives as the comic comes to an end after a 25-issue run. Debuting in 2022, Grim became one of the highest-selling titles in Boom Studios history, and is backed by a huge following thanks to "its genre-blending mythology and visual style".

Meanwhile, Wednesday season 3 is now in the works following the recently released season 2, which saw Jenna Ortega reprising the titular role alongside the rest of the regular cast. If you want to know what comes next, you can check out our Wednesday season 2 part 1 ending explained, as we go over every little detail featured in the season finale.

