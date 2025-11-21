Wednesday creators are reteaming with Netflix for animated series based on supernatural horror comic

An adaptation of supernatural horror comic Grim is coming to Netflix from Wednesday creators and executive producers Al Gough and Miles Millar. The pair is turning Boom Studios' popular story into an adult animated series, which will be released exclusively on the streamer.

Per Deadline, the project is now in development, with Gough and Millar (whose other writing credits include Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor) serving as executive producers alongside Jennifer Yuh Nelson, who worked as supervising director on Love, Death + Robots, also on Netflix.

