Splinter Cell Death Watch star reveals outlandish advice the director shared when voicing fan-favorite villain

Much like the game series it's based on, Netflix's new animated series Splinter Cell: Deathwatch has its fair share of villains, who all seem to be a part of the Shetland family. However, when taking on the role of the cocky Shetland son, voice actor Aleks Le says he was given some rather peculiar advice.

"I’m in the Splinter Cell Deathwatch series as Charlie Shetland," said Le on Twitter, "The direction they kept giving me was 'Aleks, you have to sound like you're coked up… MORE.'" Le is best known for voicing characters in some of the best anime shows, such as Demon Slayer, Solo Leveling, DanDaDan, and Sakamoto Days. Check out the full post below.

I’m in the Splinter Cell Deathwatch series as Charlie Shetland! It’s a rare opportunity for me to get to play such a big role in an original animated show, so thank you Netflix 🙏The direction they kept giving me was “Aleks you have to sound like you’re coked up… MORE” 💀 pic.twitter.com/T2bPNyr1xQOctober 20, 2025

That makes perfect sense as Le's character Charlie is your run-of-the-mill spoiled and "petulant" (as we describe him in our Splinter Cell: Deathwatch review) rich kid who gets sucked into his family's shady business whether he likes it or not. Think Gossip Girl's Chuck Bass meets Patrick Bateman. But despite Charlie's parents founding the very company responsible for the show's carnage, the young Shetland has his fair share of villainous moments.

Based on the Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell video game series by Ubisoft, Splinter Cell: Deathwatch follows retired agent Sam Fisher, who gets pulled back into action when a new recruit needs his help uncovering a shady private military corporation called Displace International. However, it turns out that the company was founded by Fisher's ex-friend Douglas Shetland, whom he killed years earlier after Shetland tried to start a world war.

The company is now in the hands of Shetland's children, Diana and Charlie. The series sees the brother sister duo try to cover up their dark family secrets, all the while living out their parents' evil plans and trying to get revenge on Fisher in the process.

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch also stars Liev Schreiber, Kirby, Janet Varney, and Joel Oulette. Splinter Cell: Deathwatch has already been renewed for season 2.

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch is available to watch on Netflix.