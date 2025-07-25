Pokemon pays tribute to late Professor Oak actor, including his hidden contribution to over 700 episodes of the anime: "His legacy will continue to reach the hearts of Trainers everywhere"

Pokemon has released a tribute video to late voice actor James Carter Cathcart, who voiced Professor Oak, Gary, Meowth, and Team Rocket's James in the anime series.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of James Carter Cathcart, the voice behind Professor Oak, Gary Oak, James and Meowth of Team Rocket, and other iconic characters for the Pokémon animated series over many years," the tribute began.

"In addition to his voice work, James provided over 700 episodes of scripts for the animated series, shaping the stories that defined generations of fans. From the very first episode to the final journeys, James brought warmth, humor, and unforgettable charm to the world of Pokémon. His talent gave life to some of our most beloved characters, and his legacy will continue to reach the hearts of Trainers everywhere.

James’s voice will always be part of our adventure. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends." A tribute video is also included, which contains some of Cathcart's Pokemon highlights.

While many will have been familiar with Cathcart's childhood-defining work as several of Pokemon's iconic cast, few will have known just how far his influence was felt on the English-language anime as a script adaptor on hundreds of episodes, ensuring that the humor and tone made the translation from its original Japanese. He served in the role from Pokemon Master Quest all the way up to Pokemon Ultimate Journeys in 2023.

Carthcart passed away on July 8, with co-star Erica Schroeder delivering the news on Instagram.

“Rest in peace dear sweet man. I will miss you. The community will miss you. The world will miss you," Schroeder wrote.

In recent years, the Poke-community has seen several losses. Misty voice actor Rachie Lillis died in 2024, Japanese Professor Oak actor Unshō Ishizuka died in 2018, and Maddie Blaustein, one of the original voices of Meowth, passed away in 2008.

