Eat my shorts: The Simpsons is releasing four mini-episodes on Disney Plus to help explain its Fortnite crossover

The Simpsons has released the first of four Fortnite crossover shorts on Disney Plus.

As per Disney, Fortnite's major new seasonal event sees the island turned into Springfield Island. With several iconic locales such as Moe's Tavern, Krusty Burger, and the Power Plant being introduced, there's plenty for fans of Springfield to do and see.

But that's not all. "Weekly narrative shorts" are being released every Monday throughout November, with each one filling in the gaps behind just how The Simpsons found themselves dragged into the world of Battle Buses and Victory Royales.

Accompanying the crossover is a Simpsons couch gag from the latest season, which sees Fortnite's Peely unfortunately turned into a banana split for the family to chow down on.

Enjoy dessert with a side of Fortnite. pic.twitter.com/xC2GIKSqi6November 3, 2025

The first Simpsons short, titled 'Apocalypse D'oh', sees Kang and Kodos confront the iconic Fortnite trio of Jonesy, Hope, and Fishstick (who, true to his name, is zapped and turned into actual fishsticks).

After being flung into a wormhole with a fragment of a Zero Point Shard – as seen in the Marvel crossover event – the group argues over where to be redirected to. Springfield? Fortnite's Island? Why not both? In a deliciously meta line, the spaceship's assistant quips, "Multiple realities have merged in a cynical brand mash-up."

From there, the shard finds its way into 742 Evergreen Terrace and into the hands of a certain buffoon from Sector 7G. With his newfound power (via TV remote, naturally), Homer sets about warping parts of reality.

This isn't the only wider Fortnite crossover in recent years. DC and Fortnite teamed up for a six-part comic book event in 2021. Star Wars even took over the island earlier in 2025 as part of the Galactic Battle event.

For more, we've got a guide on Fortnite's The Simpsons season. Then, join us as we run through our cromulent ranking of the best Simpsons episodes ever. Mmm… controversy.