Arcane season 2 act 3 finally vindicates fans by confirming a major League of Legends theory

Arcane season 2 wrapped up with the release of act 3 yesterday, and it also confirmed a major fan theory that players of League of Legends had.

If you've not finished the show yet, I'd advise you stop reading, as there are major spoilers for episode 7 and beyond coming up.

Arcane is based on the popular MOBA League of Legends. The show has taken a lot of creative liberties, changing up the lore whenever it likes so as to not confuse newcomers. While this may not be ideal for die-hard fans of the game, they should be very happy with act 3 as it draws on Ekko's actual in-game ability to help him save the day.

In LoL, Ekko's abilities rely on his Z-Drive (Zero Drive) which allows him to manipulate time to get an advantage over his opponents. As noted by Dexerto , in Arcane, Ekko, Jayce, and Heimerdinger are transported into an anomaly and sent to a parallel universe during act 1. They're absent from act 2 and make a triumphant return in act 3, episode 7.

In this new universe, Ekko goes to the site of the heist in season 1 and collects some Hextech that he finds embedded in the walls. After some tinkering with Jayce's acceleration rune, he discovers that he can jump back in time by a maximum of four seconds, the same amount of time that he can in the game. This confirms a fan theory that we'd see him invent the Z-Drive in the show.

In case you've not finished act 3 yet, I'll spare the details of exactly how he ends up using the Z-Drive, but it's a cool inclusion for fans of the game.

Once you've finished Arcane, you should check out some of the best new TV shows out in 2024.