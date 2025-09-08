After rallying DC fans to get his job back, reports suggest Teen Titans actor was fired due to 'performance issues' rather than his health
Teen Titans' Beast Boy voice actor believes he was fired due to his Parkinson's Disease diagnosis
Following his termination from the DC show, Teen Titans star Greg Cipes is rallying fans to get his job back after believing he was fired over his health issues. However, reports now suggest that Cipes was removed from the show for an entirely different reason.
After voicing Beast Boy for over two decades across shows Teen Titans and Teen Titans Go, Cipes has been let go. But, through talking with DC influencer Emmanuel Devon Newsome, it has come to light that Cipes believes he was fired due to his Parkinson's diagnosis. In defence of Cipes, Newsome tagged DC boss James Gunn in a recent post on Instagram, asking for the studio to rehire Cipes as Beast Boy.
"Since Teen Titans Go falls under Elseworlds the fans need your help," said Newsome to Gunn, which you can see below. "I had the pleasure of speaking with Greg Cipes and he shared with me lots of upsetting details and information of how he was wrongfully terminated," reads the post. “Greg told me he has been discriminated against because of his Parkinson’s, and they are trying to steal his voice and replace him with a mimic for the new Teen Titans Go season."
Newsome then called for fans to sign a petition calling for Cipes' job back. Cipes then commented, “Warner Bros. literally fired me on Valentine’s Day right after I publicly shared my Parkinson’s diagnosis. It’s like a death to me that only the fans can bring back to life."
However, as adamant as Cipes may be, TheWrap has now reported that the star was not fired due to his Parkinson’s Disease, but because his performance "was not up to the level that producers needed for Beast Boy." TheWrap states that when producers approached Cipes about stepping down, they offered to create a new character for him.
It is believed that although the deal is still being negotiated, Cipes has already recorded a couple of scripts featuring the new character.
At the time of writing, Cipes is still pushing the 'Save Beast Boy' hashtag on his social platforms. James Gunn has yet to reply to the post.
