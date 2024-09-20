5 years after it was first announced, Netflix’s Magic: The Gathering series finally gets a positive update

Netflix’s Magic: The Gathering adaptation has had a slow road to the screen, but it seems like it’s finally looking up for the long-awaited animated show. First announced back in 2019, Marvel directors the Russo brothers were initially attached, before they dropped out in 2021.

Now three years later, it's been confirmed that work on the series based on the popular role-playing game has begun again, with a new showrunner in charge. Star Trek: Picard’s Terry Matalas is now helming the series, and we have a single shot setting up what to expect.

Sharing the news as part of Netflix’s Geeked Week, the streamer wrote: "It’s happening! Netflix’s MAGIC: THE GATHERING animated series is now in production from showrunner Terry Matalas in partnership with Hasbro Entertainment and Wizards of the Coast."

It’s not much to go on yet, but it’s a start. And it seems like we have our first two characters revealed too. On the right of the title card, that looks like Ajani Goldmane, the planeswalker, and on the left the glowing hand makes us think that fire-conjurer Chandra Nalaar will appear.

Matalas told Tudum: "Those new to this sprawling saga will learn what millions of fans who play every day already know. Magic is the ultimate storytelling sandbox, brimming with iconic, complex characters, extraordinary mind-bending powers, and portals to every genre imaginable. It is also a powerful reminder that no matter what culture, country, or plane of existence you come from, we can all unite and become heroes together."

Matalas is pretty busy at the moment developing the Marvel spin-off show Vision so it’s not clear how quickly work on Magic: The Gathering will move. However, any news is good news, and we’re pretty excited that it’s finally getting somewhere.

