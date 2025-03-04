TV show based on underrated Disney movie quietly cancelled amid streaming shake up

The Princess and the Frog's upcoming Disney Plus sequel has been axed as the House of Mouse decides how to handle streaming releases

Tiana in The Princess and the Frog
(Image credit: Disney)

It’s been 16 years since Tiana graced our screens in The Princess and the Frog, and we’re going to be waiting some time longer for her return. Disney has shelved an upcoming sequel TV series that had been in production since 2020, with some layoffs now expected as a result.

The news comes from The Hollywood Reporter, which states that the show Tiana, intended to eventually come out on Disney Plus, is officially canned as part of a move away from longform releases on the service. An unannounced movie has also gotten the chop in the pivot.

It’s reported that some people will be laid off at Disney’s Vancouver studio as a result. Named for the eponymous hero, Tiana underwent multiple creative changes and it’s believed the project simply never firmed up enough to justify itself.

The Princess and the Frog - Trailer - YouTube The Princess and the Frog - Trailer - YouTube
Anika Noni Rose, who voiced Tiana in the movie, was slated to return to the role. Some form of special based on The Princess and the Frog is said to be the early stages of development, as although the House of Mouse hasn’t done much with the film or its characters on screen, Tiana holds some prominence in marketing and merchandise as a Disney Princess.

This marks a continued change up in Disney’s slate. Dream Productions and Win or Lose are Pixar’s last ventures into episodic TV production for the time-being, and last year’s Moana 2 shifted from an episodic release to a blockbuster film with a large-scale theatrical rollout mid-production.

The change proved smart, since Moana 2 brought in over $1 billion worldwide. Disney purportedly intends to maintain at least one animated theatrical movie a year, alongside occasional spin-offs.

The next upcoming movie from the Magic Kingdom is Snow White, a live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, which comes out March 27, 2025. For what else is happening under Mickey Mouse’s umbrella, check out our guides to upcoming Marvel movies and shows and all the new Star Wars movies and TV shows in the pipeline.

Anthony McGlynn
Contributing Writer

Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.

