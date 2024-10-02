The Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel will have some "deep cut" characters, so where are my Lubba heads at?

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be getting even deeper into lore in its sequel, according to Toad actor Keegan-Michael Key.

"One thing I can say about the second movie is that it's a little broader in scope, and where it takes place is very intriguing lore and the Mario world," the actor told Men’s Journal . "They're going to find some really fantastic Easter eggs and it's been very exciting so far."

Not only that, but the actor adds that new characters will be joining in the second outing too. He continued: "I feel like what they've done creatively is they've really widened out the universe that these characters live in and we're going to meet some new folks. We're going to meet some new folks that are old favorites and some folks that I think are really deep cuts, but because of the way the story's laying itself out right now, those characters are going to be very intriguing."

Now, we’re not sure how deep cut we’re talking, but our personal hope is that purple Luma Lubba might finally get his day in the sun after Super Mario Galaxy 2. Redditors have already been sharing their hopes for who else might make an appearance with Toadsworth, Tatanga, Koopalings, or Wart.

If the first movie is anything to go off, we’ll be expecting plenty of Super Mario Bros. Easter eggs in the sequel. It’s already got a release date too, and is due to hit screens in April 2026. Speaking to GamesRadar+ previously, Mario star Chris Pratt teased: "It gets me very excited thinking about the world of Mario and Nintendo in general, I think over the next decade we will be seeing lots of stories coming out of that world. I was thrilled, honored, and blessed to be part of the first one and moving forward I'm open to doing as much and as little as they want from me. I can't say much but I am just as excited as everyone else."

The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 will be released on April 3, 2026. For more upcoming movies, check out our guide to all the upcoming video game adaptations you need to know about.