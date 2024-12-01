Sonic 3 director explains how John Wick was Keanu Reeves' perfect audition for Shadow

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 director Jeff Fowler has opened up about Keanu Reeves' performance as Shadow, and how the John Wick series was the perfect, albeit unconventional, "audition" for his voice casting.

"I'd be lying if I didn’t say there was just an obvious corollary between his performance in the John Wick films and the vibe we’re trying to channel for Shadow," Fowler tells SFX magazine in the new issue, which features Doctor Who's Christmas special 'Joy to the World' on the cover and hits newsstands on December 3.

"Because Shadow, from a tonal standpoint, is an anti-hero, he's got a little edginess to him," he continues. "It felt like the perfect fit for Keanu. He gave such a great performance. He knew what we were after, and was excited about playing the character and coming into our world."

Also starring James Marsden and Jim Carrey, as well as the voice talents of Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Idris Elba, and Ben Schwartz, Sonic 3 sees the titular blue hero team up with Tails and his former foes Knuckles and Dr. Robotnik to take on Shadow, a mysterious new enemy who looks a lot like the sneaker-wearing speedster.

Turns out, where everything in Sonic's life "has gone right", everything in Shadow's "has gone wrong", and the superiorly superpowered villain is hellbent on punishing Sonic for stealing his potential of a perfect life.

The sequel skids into theaters on December 20.

