Flow won big as this year's Oscars underdog against Pixar and Netflix, and it's proof of the power of storytelling over dialogue

While many of the past year's animated offerings have been sequels, Flow somehow managed to pip past them all to win an Oscar at the 2025 Academy Awards. The Latvian film made with open-source software beat the likes of Inside Out 2 and Wallace and Gromit's latest adventure – and it's proof of the power of a good original story, told boldly.

Completely dialogue-free, the animated adventure tells the tale of a small black cat who finds themselves on an unwanted mission of survival. When an apocalyptic flood washes away their home and the forest they live in, they end up swimming across oceans as they try to survive. Along the way, they meet a selection of animals trying to similarly brave the elements as their journey takes them through ancient cities as well as into the path of new predators.

Nothing is told to audiences in this compelling story. Instead, you must either infer or just embrace the fluidity of the film's storytelling. It's not clear where all the humans are – have they fled or perished? – nor is it ever clear exactly where in the world you'd find such an eclectic selection of furry friends. However, it never feels like it matters, thanks to the sharp attention given to this one cat's incredible adventure – and it will leave you feeling every moment.

Universal language

Interestingly, the choice to not use dialogue in Flow came from director Gints Zilbalodis' insecurity. Speaking to Backstage, the filmmaker shared: "I'm a little bit afraid of using dialogue; it’s not my comfort zone. I like expressing myself much more through sound and the camera."

He went on to call this approach a more "simple" way to tackle filmmaking. "I think that, through simplicity, we can go [somewhere] deeper. So even without dialogue, you can tell what the characters are trying to express to each other."

Zilbalodis added: "It may just be basic, essential prompts, but [their actions say] something about their motivations and personalities. I think it’s also good to have limitations creatively, especially in animation, where there are infinite possibilities and directions to go."

Indeed, much of Flow's joy is in its focus. Instead of navigating through multiple strands of storytelling, the film remains with its feline protagonist throughout its 90-minute runtime. Whether we're watching them curl up in a ball to sleep or try to swim and catch fish in a swirling river, the camera stays alongside them.

This proximity helps the viewer develop a real bond with the cat and by the end of the film I almost wondered if I could suddenly understand meows. Such a connection, too, means that the emotion of their journey builds momentum and leaves audiences hooked to how it will all pan out against incredible odds.

Broad appeal

I first watched Flow as part of Brighton's film festival Cinecity in a sold-out screening with an audience full of both children and adults, both of whom were equally swept up in the magic on screen. When the feedback emerged after the film had ended, several parents shared their shock at how a dialogue-free movie could captivate their children's attention for the entire film.

It seems it's not just humans who have been enthralled by it, either. According to The New York Times, there are lots of videos on TikTok of animals watching along with their owners, including cats who follow the movements of their on-screen feline counterpart and dogs equally enraptured by the animals running across the screen.

There's something universal about Flow and the language it uses to communicate with its audience. Dialogue-free films are not unheard of by any means, nor are ambitious animations, but for Flow to reach the success it has shows there is real creativity and potential in pushing this genre of animation further.

Critics and audiences alike have adored it, landing it a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score with both. This stands out especially in the wake of several hundred million dollar releases not connecting with viewers. While they struggle to crawl back the cash, this animation has already made ten times its budget. I hope it means that such original, bold storytelling continues to get greenlit – especially if it involves more cuddly creatures.

Flow is out in cinemas now in the UK and available to watch on Max in the US.