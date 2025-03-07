$320 million in the hole, the Russo brothers' new Netflix movie debuts to their worst Rotten Tomatoes score even though it's one of the most expensive films ever made

The Electric State, the latest film from the Russo brothers, has debuted to a rather rotten Rotten Tomatoes score - despite being one of the most expensive movies ever made in the history of cinema.

The movie, which is set to hit Netflix next week, has debuted to a 19% critics score. The film cost the streamer $320 million, making it one of the most expensive film budgets of all time coming in right below Avengers: Infinity War and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

The sci-fi epic, which is an adaptation of the 2018 novel of the same name by Simon Stalenhag, stars Brown as an orphaned teenager named Michelle who traverses the American West with a sweet but mysterious robot, and an eccentric drifter in search of her younger brother. Quan plays Dr. Amherst, a key figure in helping Michelle locate her brother, with Pratt as Keats, a war veteran-turned-long-haul-trucker. It's also worth noting that Woody Harrelson provides the voice for a giant robot version of the beloved American mascot Mr. Peanut.

The Russo brothers re-teamed with screenwriting duo Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeeley, the writing duo behind Avengers: Endgame. There's also been some debate as to whether the film can even be considered an adaptation, as it diverts not just from the main plot of the book but in tone and vibe completely.

The Electric State hits Netflix on March 14. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix movies and the best Netflix shows to add to your watchlist.