The Bear star's new A24 cult thriller proves Ayo Edebiri needs to be the final girl in a horror movie

Features
By published

Big Screen Spotlight | Opus shines a light on Ayo Edebiri's scream queen potential

Ayo Edebiri in Opus
(Image credit: A24)

Ayo Edebiri is no stranger to making people laugh. Whether that's in comedies that err more on the side of drama with hit show The Bear or sillier, slapstick humor like the queer high school movie Bottoms, Edebiri has made her name as a comedic actor. With new thriller Opus, however, she proves that she can work with darker material too – and would kill it (no pun intended) as a horror flick's final girl.

The directorial debut from former GQ editor Mark Anthony Green follows underappreciated junior journalist Ariel Ecton (Edebiri), who's inexplicably invited to join a select group of legacy media stalwarts – and a token influencer – on a weekend retreat to get an exclusive first listen of reclusive pop legend Alfred Moretti's (John Malkovich) comeback album at the musician's remote compound. Missing from public life for the past couple of decades, Moretti has set up camp with a bunch of mysterious cultists, and things go from weird to weirder as the excursion progresses.

Cult classic

John Malkovich in Opus

(Image credit: A24)

Moretti's guests are required to hand over their phones on arrival, for example, and there are some uncomfortable personal grooming requests for invitees. Each guest is assigned their own butler, but it soon becomes apparent that they take their job very seriously and won't leave their sides – literally. And then a member of their party goes missing…

Big Screen Spotlight

Shining a light on the under-the-radar theatrical releases that you need to know about, with a new article every Friday

Opus is by no means a horror movie, but there are plenty of horrifying moments that let Edebiri showcase a different side of her acting abilities. Ariel is the first one to notice that something isn't quite right in Moretti's compound, and her search for answers leads her into more and more unsettling territory.

In one particularly troubling scene, Moretti takes Ariel to a hut where a cult member sits shucking hundreds of oysters, looking for the pearls that the group use to decorate the necklaces they all wear. As he searches to no avail, growing increasingly manic, he slices into one of his hands, and Moretti ushers Ariel away. A puppet show put on by the children of the cult for Moretti's guests, with freakily realistic puppets, is probably the closest the movie veers to horror territory, although these marionettes don't come to life.

Final destination

Ayo Edebiri, Juliette Lewis, and Murray Barlett in Opus

(Image credit: A24)

Another unsettling moment involves the journalists listening to Moretti's new album for the first time. It's at once sexualised, goofy, and menacing, as the pop star lunges and gyrates in a performance that the (predominantly female) audience doesn't seem to know how to interpret. Should they be entertained or uncomfortable? In Moretti's eyes, probably both. There's no sexual violence in Opus, but an undercurrent of gendered power is a stalwart of the horror genre.

Big Screen Spotlight

John Lithgow as Dave Crealy in The Rule of Jenny Pen

(Image credit: Shudder/Vertigo Releasing)

John Lithgow and Geoffrey Rush's twisted chiller is a much-needed shake-up to the horror genre, disrupting harmful elderly stereotypes embraced by the likes of X and The Shining

The film features its fair share of bloody violence, too, and there are a few scenes that dabble in action territory, in which Ariel must fight off aggressors. Edebiri perfectly conveys a dogged sense of survival in Ariel, a gritty determination to survive and get out of this situation by any means necessary – a vital quality for any final girl.

The villain of Opus may not be a mythical monster, but Moretti is a looming specter haunting the movie all the same, and Ariel's fight for survival proves that Edebiri has what it takes to face off against something that goes bump in the night. If any horror directors are looking for their next scream queen, they know where to look.

Opus is out now in cinemas. For more on what to watch, check out the rest of our Big Screen Spotlight series.

See more Movies Features
Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Ayo Edebiri in Opus
First trailer drops for The Bear star's new psychological horror movie with John Malkovich as a cult leader
I Saw the TV Glow
2024's best horror movie won't scare you in a traditional sense, but that's exactly why it's so hauntingly powerful
Calliana Liang as Chloe in Steven Soderbergh&#039;s new horror-drama Presence
New haunted house horror Presence is unlike anything you've seen before – and cements Steven Soderbergh as one of our most interesting filmmakers
John Lithgow as Dave Crealy in The Rule of Jenny Pen
John Lithgow and Geoffrey Rush's twisted chiller is a much-needed shake-up to the horror genre, disrupting harmful elderly stereotypes embraced by the likes of X and The Shining
Tatiana Maslany as Lois in The Monkey
She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany says her next horror movie with Osgood Perkins won't be anything like The Monkey or Longlegs: "There's always a little mischief"
The Monkey
The Monkey review: Longlegs director Osgood Perkins embraces his silly side in gory, surprisingly existential horror comedy
Latest in Thriller Movies
Ayo Edebiri in Opus
The Bear star's new A24 cult thriller proves Ayo Edebiri needs to be the final girl in a horror movie
Phoebe Dynevor
Bridgerton star to join Jake Gyllenhaal in a new romantic supernatural thriller from M. Night Shyamalan and the author of The Notebook
The Running Man
The Running Man reboot is bringing back key aspects of Stephen King's novel to turn it into "the deadliest game of hide and seek"
Ben Affleck in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
The 32 greatest Ben Affleck movies
The Iron Mask
The 32 greatest swashbuckler movies ever made
Black Bag
This new spy thriller starring Michael Fassbender earns near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score with glowing first reviews
Latest in Features
Ayo Edebiri in Opus
The Bear star's new A24 cult thriller proves Ayo Edebiri needs to be the final girl in a horror movie
Cat Detective Albert Wilde screenshot of Albert the anthropomorphic cat who wears suit driving his car
LA Noire eat your heart out: This weird and wildly funny detective game saw me investigate a mysterious dead body as a broke cat in a suit
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot of Yasuke and Naoe
We're only 3 months into 2025, but this year has already been stellar for RPG sickos like me – and it's showing no signs of slowing down
Kai fighting spiders in Avowed
From Skyrim to Baldur's Gate 3, spiders are universally horrible – but Avowed finds a way to make them worse than ever
A decorated purple car speeding head-on down a road in Toyko Xtreme Racer
Tokyo Xtreme Racer is a novel throwback to classic PS2 racing games like Midnight Club, and I can't get enough of it
Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda in Wicked
Wicked: For Good release date, cast, story, and everything else you need to know about Wicked Part 2
More about thriller movies
Phoebe Dynevor

Bridgerton star to join Jake Gyllenhaal in a new romantic supernatural thriller from M. Night Shyamalan and the author of The Notebook
Ben Affleck in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

The 32 greatest Ben Affleck movies

Matt Mercer (left) and Brennan Lee Mulligan (right)

Matt Mercer thanks "lifelong threat of imposter syndrome" for keeping him and Brennan Lee Mulligan grounded, despite still thinking "People like it, what the hell?"
See more latest
Most Popular
Cat Detective Albert Wilde screenshot of Albert the anthropomorphic cat who wears suit driving his car
LA Noire eat your heart out: This weird and wildly funny detective game saw me investigate a mysterious dead body as a broke cat in a suit
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot of Yasuke and Naoe
We're only 3 months into 2025, but this year has already been stellar for RPG sickos like me – and it's showing no signs of slowing down
Ben Affleck in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
The 32 greatest Ben Affleck movies
Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch
The Russo brothers hid an Avengers Easter egg in Netflix movie The Electric State ahead of their Marvel comeback – and I'm convinced it's teasing Scarlet Witch's return
Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, and Ke Huy Quan in The Electric State
The Electric State ending explained: Who won the final battle and is Kid Cosmo still alive?
Kai fighting spiders in Avowed
From Skyrim to Baldur's Gate 3, spiders are universally horrible – but Avowed finds a way to make them worse than ever
Assassin&#039;s Creed games in order: All of the current Assassin&#039;s Creed protagonists on a misty white background.
How to play the Assassin's Creed games in order (release date and chronological order)
A decorated purple car speeding head-on down a road in Toyko Xtreme Racer
Tokyo Xtreme Racer is a novel throwback to classic PS2 racing games like Midnight Club, and I can't get enough of it
Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda in Wicked
Wicked: For Good release date, cast, story, and everything else you need to know about Wicked Part 2
Invincible
Invincible season 4 release date speculation, story, cast, and more