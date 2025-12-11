Disney and OpenAI strike a deal that will allow users to generate videos of Disney Princesses, Darth Vader, Mickey Mouse, Deadpool, and more

Darth Vader in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
The Walt Disney Company and OpenAI have struck a deal in which Disney will buy a $1 billion stake in the company. Disney will also allow the generation of imagery featuring the studio giant's many characters (though not actors or likenesses) through video platform Sora and ChatGPT. The agreement will allow users to create and share their Disney based creations, while also embedding OpenAI and ChatGPT within the corporation. Disney and OpenAI state that they'll also use AI in house to create "new experiences" for fans.

Characters named as being part of the deal include Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Lilo, Stitch, Ariel, Belle, Beast, Cinderella, Baymax, Simba, Mufasa, Black Panther, Captain America, Deadpool, Groot, Iron Man, Loki, Thor, Thanos, Darth Vader, Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, Leia, the Mandalorian, Stormtroopers, and Yoda alongside characters from Encanto, Frozen, Inside Out, Moana, Monsters Inc., Toy Story, Up, Zootopia, with more to be named.

