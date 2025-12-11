Disney and OpenAI strike a deal that will allow users to generate videos of Disney Princesses, Darth Vader, Mickey Mouse, Deadpool, and more

The Walt Disney Company and OpenAI have struck a deal in which Disney will buy a $1 billion stake in the company. Disney will also allow the generation of imagery featuring the studio giant's many characters (though not actors or likenesses) through video platform Sora and ChatGPT. The agreement will allow users to create and share their Disney based creations, while also embedding OpenAI and ChatGPT within the corporation. Disney and OpenAI state that they'll also use AI in house to create "new experiences" for fans.

Characters named as being part of the deal include Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Lilo, Stitch, Ariel, Belle, Beast, Cinderella, Baymax, Simba, Mufasa, Black Panther, Captain America, Deadpool, Groot, Iron Man, Loki, Thor, Thanos, Darth Vader, Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, Leia, the Mandalorian, Stormtroopers, and Yoda alongside characters from Encanto, Frozen, Inside Out, Moana, Monsters Inc., Toy Story, Up, Zootopia, with more to be named.

"Technological innovation has continually shaped the evolution of entertainment, bringing with it new ways to create and share great stories with the world," says Disney CEO Bob Iger. "The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence marks an important moment for our industry, and through this collaboration with OpenAI we will thoughtfully and responsibly extend the reach of our storytelling through generative AI, while respecting and protecting creators and their works. Bringing together Disney's iconic stories and characters with OpenAI's groundbreaking technology puts imagination and creativity directly into the hands of Disney fans in ways we've never seen before, giving them richer and more personal ways to connect with the Disney characters and stories they love."

"Disney is the global gold standard for storytelling, and we're excited to partner to allow Sora and ChatGPT Images to expand the way people create and experience great content," adds OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. "This agreement shows how AI companies and creative leaders can work together responsibly to promote innovation that benefits society, respect the importance of creativity, and help works reach vast new audiences."

I don't think anyone would accuse today's Disney of putting artistic vision first, but this is another level of separation between what made Disney so huge in the first place - the monumental effort and care of human artists - and its current content mall philosophy.

Disney has traditionally had no hesitation in cracking down on unauthorized portrayals of its beloved characters, down to its sub-companies like Marvel and Lucasfilm, and it's now even going after Google AI for alleged copyright violations of depicting its characters (via Deadline).

Even from the most charitable viewpoint toward generative AI models, the OpenAI deal seems to reinforce that Disney's priority is not advancing human creativity, but the pursuit of more control over the entertainment industry.

Disney has put some brakes on the deal, which will only allow the creation of types of content approved directly by the corporation, meaning you won't be seeing anything lewd or harmful (at least not through the official apps).

Disney's IP is scheduled to come to OpenAI in 2026. To see some of the characters coming to the platform, stay up to date on all the upcoming Disney movies in the works.