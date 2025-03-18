As the new Looney Tunes movie that Warner Bros passed on makes a strong start, one of its artists urges fans to "buy a ticket it and support it" saying "word of mouth and hype works"

News
By published

Fans are fighting to keep The Day the Earth Blew Up in theaters

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie
(Image credit: Ketchup)

After being dropped by Warner Bros, The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie has become a huge hit with fans who, along with the film’s storyboard artist, are petitioning to keep it playing in theaters so that more people can see it.

"The film WILL continue to play in theaters, through this coming weekend," said artist Michael Ruocco via BlueSky. "Word of mouth & hype WORKS! So this week, make sure to get to the nearest theater, buy a ticket, and support it during its current release window!"

The animated movie has had to fight for its theatrical run. The Looney Tunes flick was initially set to be distributed by Warner Bros and then released on HBO’s streaming service Max, but the studio decided to drop the film altogether. Then, after distributer Ketchup picked up the flick and released it nationwide starting March 14, the movie was threatened to be pulled on Wednesday, March 19.

However, due to the power of social media, Ruocco has confirmed that the film will continue to play on screens for at least another week. "It's technically STILL in a limited release window!," added Ruocco. "The only way it'll stick around and continue to perform is if people go and buy tickets."

The Day The Earth Blew Up currently stands at a respectable 88% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, with the movie currently sitting at $5 million at the box office compared to its $15 million budget, the animation will have to draw in more ticket sales for it to be considered a box office hit. But it looks like Ruocco’s efforts just might pay off as one BlueSky user replied, "Got me and my wife tickets for next Monday!" and another added, "I'll be seeing it tonight."

Welcoming back our favorite animated comedy duo Porky Pig and Daffy Duck, the movie follows the pair as they try to save Earth from an alien invasion. Following the Space Jam movies and Looney Tunes: Back in Action, The Day the Earth Blew Up is the first-ever fully animated Looney Tunes feature-length movie created for the big screen.

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie is out now in US theaters. A UK release date is yet to be revealed. For more, check out our list of the best animated movies that are not Disney and keep up with new movies heading your way.

See more Movies News
Megan Garside
Editorial Associate, GamesRadar+

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for SFX and Total Film online. I have a Bachelors Degree in Media Production and Journalism and a Masters in Fashion Journalism from UAL. In the past I have written for local UK and US newspaper outlets such as the Portland Tribune and York Mix and worked in communications, before focusing on film and entertainment writing. I am a HUGE horror fan and in 2022 I created my very own single issue feminist horror magazine.  

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Coyote vs. Acme
Star of scrapped Coyote vs. Acme movie says it makes his "blood boil" that the film was canceled: "I would understand if the thing sucked, but it's really good"
Bugs Bunny
Warner Bros. removes nearly 40 years of Looney Tunes shorts from streaming service Max, a year after the studio canned Coyote vs. Acme
Superman and Lois Lane in Superman
Will Superman save the day? James Gunn's upcoming DC movie will make or break the new DCU
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim
Just two weeks after its theatrical release, Lord of the Ring: The War of Rohirrim is heading to digital
A Minecraft Movie
Minecraft movie's popcorn bucket is an explosive, game-accurate continuation of a cinema trend that shows no signs of slowing down
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
Divisive 2023 horror movie Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey caught a lot of backlash from fans – but producer says they never gave the movie a chance
Latest in Animated Movies
The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie
As the new Looney Tunes movie that Warner Bros passed on makes a strong start, one of its artists urges fans to "buy a ticket it and support it" saying "word of mouth and hype works"
Ne Zha 2
After 10 years, a new animated movie has beaten a box office record set by Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Shrek 5
Shrek 5: release date, plot, trailer, news, and more
The Iron Mask
The 32 greatest swashbuckler movies ever made
Claire Danes as Juliet and Miriam Margolyes as Nurse in the movie Romeo + Juliet.
The 33 greatest movies based on Shakespeare
Pokemon Legends: Z-A screenshot
Pokemon Legends: Z-A looks to finally bring my anime-inspired dreams of truly active combat to life
Latest in News
Angela holds a knife in Silent Hill 2 remake
Silent Hill 2 remake dev says he was "afraid there might be no good way" to rebuild the classic game without "archaic solutions and mechanics"
The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie
As the new Looney Tunes movie that Warner Bros passed on makes a strong start, one of its artists urges fans to "buy a ticket it and support it" saying "word of mouth and hype works"
Captain America: Brave New World
Giancarlo Esposito confirms he was originally set to play Marvel's King Cobra in Captain America: Brave New World: "It was a bit of a whirlwind"
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 screenshot showing Astarion, a pale male elf with short curly white hair and red eyes, looking over his shoulder with a smirk on his face
Baldur's Gate 3 and Larian Studios lead Swen Vincke declares that single-player games are, in fact, not "dead" at all – "they just have to be good"
Star Wars Visions anime
First look at Star Wars anime Visions season 3 is a "psychedelic battle" exploring the "tormented psyche" of a stormtrooper
The Penguin episode 8 (2024)
Fans are excited for Colin Farrell to join the DCU, but some are a little conflicted about The Penguin star's new role
More about animation movies
Shrek 5

Shrek 5: release date, plot, trailer, news, and more
Ne Zha 2

After 10 years, a new animated movie has beaten a box office record set by Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Angela holds a knife in Silent Hill 2 remake

Silent Hill 2 remake dev says he was "afraid there might be no good way" to rebuild the classic game without "archaic solutions and mechanics"
See more latest
Most Popular
Angela holds a knife in Silent Hill 2 remake
Silent Hill 2 remake dev says he was "afraid there might be no good way" to rebuild the classic game without "archaic solutions and mechanics"
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 screenshot showing Astarion, a pale male elf with short curly white hair and red eyes, looking over his shoulder with a smirk on his face
Baldur's Gate 3 and Larian Studios lead Swen Vincke declares that single-player games are, in fact, not "dead" at all – "they just have to be good"
The Penguin episode 8 (2024)
Fans are excited for Colin Farrell to join the DCU, but some are a little conflicted about The Penguin star's new role
Star Wars Visions anime
First look at Star Wars anime Visions season 3 is a "psychedelic battle" exploring the "tormented psyche" of a stormtrooper
Captain America: Brave New World
Giancarlo Esposito confirms he was originally set to play Marvel's King Cobra in Captain America: Brave New World: "It was a bit of a whirlwind"
Jigsaw in Saw 10
Saw 11 quietly cancelled amid reports of production squabbles on the horror movie: "It's totally dead"
JoJo&#039;s Bizarre Adventure
A year after fans were told "please wait for further news", JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is getting ready to announce its next anime series
The two characters in Split Fiction in futuristic bodysuits staring at a huge crack in the simulation they&#039;re in
Split Fiction and It Takes Two director is already "fully focused" on Hazelight's next game, which the studio started work on around a month ago: "It's quite early"
Blade Runner 2099 will feel more like the original than Denis Villeneuve's version, says star
Palworld
"We hit this disgusting number that makes me feel sick": Palworld devs don't know why their survival game was so successful - "If we knew how to do it, we'd do it again"