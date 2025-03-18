As the new Looney Tunes movie that Warner Bros passed on makes a strong start, one of its artists urges fans to "buy a ticket it and support it" saying "word of mouth and hype works"
Fans are fighting to keep The Day the Earth Blew Up in theaters
After being dropped by Warner Bros, The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie has become a huge hit with fans who, along with the film’s storyboard artist, are petitioning to keep it playing in theaters so that more people can see it.
"The film WILL continue to play in theaters, through this coming weekend," said artist Michael Ruocco via BlueSky. "Word of mouth & hype WORKS! So this week, make sure to get to the nearest theater, buy a ticket, and support it during its current release window!"
The animated movie has had to fight for its theatrical run. The Looney Tunes flick was initially set to be distributed by Warner Bros and then released on HBO’s streaming service Max, but the studio decided to drop the film altogether. Then, after distributer Ketchup picked up the flick and released it nationwide starting March 14, the movie was threatened to be pulled on Wednesday, March 19.
However, due to the power of social media, Ruocco has confirmed that the film will continue to play on screens for at least another week. "It's technically STILL in a limited release window!," added Ruocco. "The only way it'll stick around and continue to perform is if people go and buy tickets."
The Day The Earth Blew Up currently stands at a respectable 88% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, with the movie currently sitting at $5 million at the box office compared to its $15 million budget, the animation will have to draw in more ticket sales for it to be considered a box office hit. But it looks like Ruocco’s efforts just might pay off as one BlueSky user replied, "Got me and my wife tickets for next Monday!" and another added, "I'll be seeing it tonight."
Welcoming back our favorite animated comedy duo Porky Pig and Daffy Duck, the movie follows the pair as they try to save Earth from an alien invasion. Following the Space Jam movies and Looney Tunes: Back in Action, The Day the Earth Blew Up is the first-ever fully animated Looney Tunes feature-length movie created for the big screen.
The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie is out now in US theaters. A UK release date is yet to be revealed. For more, check out our list of the best animated movies that are not Disney and keep up with new movies heading your way.
