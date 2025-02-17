Invincible creator says they're working at a "breakneck pace" to release new seasons every year: "That is the goal"

Invincible season 3 is now streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping every Thursday, but we are already thinking ahead as work on season 4 has already started. When can we expect Prime Video's popular superhero show to return after the new batch of episodes?

According to creator Robert Kirkman, Invincible is aiming for an annual release, with a new season arriving every year.

"I think that the release schedule that we're in is much more what we can expect going forward, as opposed to the release schedule we were in between season 1 and 2," he told DiscussingFilm, addressing the two-year gap between the first two seasons of the show.

"We're working at a breakneck pace behind the scenes with Shaun O'Neill and Dan Duncan and the entire team to keep this factory moving and keep the show in production so that we can come out at a fairly regular clip. I can't guarantee that we'll be coming back in early February every single year but I can say that that is the goal," Kirkman added.

In the same interview, showrunner Simon Racioppa asked fans for some patience, saying: "Nobody's sitting on this show. Everybody is working as hard as they can. We have a huge team of people. But it's a big book, and it's a big show, and it takes a lot of people and a lot of time and effort to try and get it right. We want it out as soon as you guys too. Even sooner".

Invincible returned earlier this month to Prime Video with a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, and a fan base that keeps growing every season. Following the ending of season 2, with Angstrom Levy defeated, the new episodes follow Mark Grayson as he becomes more aggressive and isolated.

