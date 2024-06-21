Twisted Metal season 2 casts a major video game villain in Superman star

Twisted Metal season 2 is fleshing out its cast ahead of season 2. In the TV adaptation's next chapter, Anthony Carrigan, who's best known for his roles in Gotham and Barry, is set to play a major villain from the video games: Calypso.

In the source material, Calypso, occasionally known as William Sparks, is the creator of the titular demolition derby, in which winners are granted whatever they desire. He was a playable character in Twisted Metal 4, and drove a nuclear missile-bearing vehicle.

Carrigan isn't the only new face joining the show, either. According to Variety, Richard de Klerk (Supernatural), Patty Guggenheim (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law), and Tiana Okoye (The Good Place) have also signed up. For now, their roles remain under wraps.

(Image credit: Peacock)

A collaboration between Deadpool's Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick and Cobra Kai's Michael Jonathan Smith, Twisted Metal season 1 followed John Doe (Marvel's Anthony Mackie) an amnesiac delivery man, who is tasked with ferrying a package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. The mission is complicated, though, when he realizes he's being chased by a bunch of murderous marauders. On the journey, he teams up with an axe-wielding car thief named Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz), as the twosome vow to help each other make it to their destinations alive.

Calypso's introduction was teased in the season 1 finale, when Raven (Neve Campbell) held John at gunpoint and ordered him to be her driver in the next race, competing against other cities to win the ultimate prize. Elsewhere, Quiet's car got held up by a bunch of masked women; the leader of which, Dollface, revealed herself to be John's long-lost sister.

After he shows up in Twisted Metal, Carrigan will be seen sharing the screen with Rachel Brosnahan and David Corenswet in James Gunn's Superman, as DC baddie Metamorpho.

Twisted Metal is streaming now on Peacock in the US, and Paramount Plus in the UK. For more, check out our list of the most exciting new TV shows heading our way throughout the rest of 2024 and beyond.