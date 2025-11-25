Far Cry is being turned into an anthology TV show with a "new cast", "new setting" and creative powerhouse Noah Hawley involved

Ubisoft's open-world juggernaut Far Cry is being turned into an anthology show – with some serious creative muscle involved both on and off-camera.

As revealed on social media, "A brand-new FARCRY anthology series is coming to Hulu with a whole new setting, new cast, and the exact level of chaos your therapist told you to avoid."

Alien: Earth and Fargo creator Noah Hawley is set to executive produce alongside It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Rob Mac, who will also star in the first season of the series, which will be streamed on Hulu/Disney Plus.

“Ubisoft has been remarkably generous, entrusting us with one of the most iconic video-game worlds ever created," Mac said in a statement (H/T Variety).

Little else is known about the series, but Far Cry being an anthology series – think Fargo, True Detective, or American Horror Story – certainly allows for the series' tendency to sweep the globe in search of new, exotic, and explosive locations to come to fruition on our screens.

First debuting in 2004, Far Cry stands as one of Ubisoft's most successful franchises. Perhaps its high watermark, Far Cry 3, saw Michael Mando portray the fan favorite Vaas, a role he later reprised in Far Cry 6's trippy DLC pack Vaas: Insanity.

Far Cry had previously been adapted as Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, an offshoot of Far Cry 3's neon-soaked spin-off Blood Dragon. Other Ubisoft properties that have made the leap (of faith) include an upcoming Assassin's Creed series on Netflix and the recent animated series Splinter Cell: Deathwatch.

