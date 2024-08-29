Win Boy Kills World on Blu-ray

Featuring Bill Skarsgård as the titular “Boy”, Moritz Mohr's supercharged action comedy Boy Kills World sees a young man vowing revenge after his family is murdered by the deranged matriarch of a corrupt post-apocalyptic dynasty that left him orphaned, deafened, and voiceless. Trained by a mysterious shaman to become an instrument of death, he’s set loose on the eve of the annual culling of dissidents. Bloody martial arts mayhem ensues...

SFX’s reviewer called it “a movie that revels in its own madness” and “unlike anything else you’ll see this year”. Boy Kills World is available to buy now on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD. Thanks to Signature Entertainment we have five Blu-ray copies up for grabs. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.

PLEASE NOTE: THIS COMPETITION IS OPEN TO UK RESIDENTS ONLY.

(Image credit: Signature Entertainment)