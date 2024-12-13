Upcoming Jurassic World movie will revert back to the tone of Steven Spielberg’s original Jurassic Park says writer

Good news Jurassic Park fans, it looks like the upcoming dino movie Jurassic World: Rebirth will harken back to the original movie rather than follow the same tone as the other Jurassic World movies, says writer David Koepp.

"I hope people like the movie because the series tended to change after three, and it felt like, okay, so let’s change our tone," said Koepp on The Discourse Podcast . "Steven [Spielberg] and I were interested in a tone that was maybe more akin to the very first movie. I saw it early on as a mission movie."

No one knows the tone of the director Spielberg’s original 1993 Jurassic Park better than Koepp as he wrote it, as well as its sequel The Lost World: Jurassic Park. Fans will be happy with the news, as although the first Jurassic World movie was a hit with fans, the second and third fell flat with Jurassic World Dominion earning a mere 29% on Rotten Tomatoes .

Despite being called Jurassic World: Rebirth, the upcoming movie doesn't share many similarities with the Jurassic World flicks, and hosts a new cast and brand new storyline. When asked about the new story, Koepp said "It was just fun to return to that world of great adventure backed by real science and write some cool new characters," adding, "You don’t often get a chance to have a blank slate... There were no franchise expectations other than dinosaurs."

Those "cool new characters" consist of skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett played by Scarlett Johansson, paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis played by Jonathan Bailey, and Zora’s most trusted team leader Duncan Kincaid played by Mahershala Ali.

The official synopsis from Universal reads: "Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind."

Directed by Gareth Edwards, Rebirth also stars Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Ed Skrein, and more. Spielberg serves as executive producer.



Jurassic World: Rebirth hits theaters on July 2, 2025. For more check out the best action movies , or keep up to date with upcoming movies heading your way.