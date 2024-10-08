The director of the John Wick movies is producing an action movie pitched as Clue meets John Wick

John Wick director Chad Stahelski is producing a new action movie being pitched as Clue meets John Wick – and we're here for it.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, The Professionals follows a group of contract killers stranded in an English countryside estate when one of them is murdered and the remaining group has to solve the death.

The initial draft of the screenplay was penned by Hunter Perot, son of late politician and frequent All That character Ross Perot, and is being rewritten by stuntman and screenwriter Madison Turner.

Clue, based on the board game of the same name, first hit theaters in 1985 and has since cemented itself in pop culture history as a cult classic. Both the movie and game involve six suspects in a mansion who must determine who murdered the main victim (i.e. It was Colonel Mustard in the Parlour with the candlestick). The film, directed by Jonathan Lynn, featured an all-star ensemble cast consisting of Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn, Eileen Brennan, Christopher Lloyd, Michael McKean, Martin Mull, and Lesley Ann Warren.

Stahleski is gearing up to direct the Highlander reboot starring Henry Cavill, which is due out in 2026. The filmmaker is also producing Ballerina, the upcoming John Wick spin-off movie starring Ana de Armas as a dancer-turned-assassin who seeks revenge on the criminals who murdered her family.

The Professionals does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond, or, skip right to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.