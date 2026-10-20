Original Street Fighter star Kylie Minogue was reportedly asked to appear in the new movie, but it "didn't work out with timing"

News
By
Published

Orville Peck says he tried to orchestrate Minogue's cameo

Kylie Minogue as Cammy in Street Fighter
(Image credit: Universal)
0

Vega star Orville Peck says the studio wanted Kyle Minogue to make a cameo in the new Street Fighter movie, but it just didn't work out in the end.

"Okay, I got a little tea, actually," Peck explained, via Kotaku. "I don’t know if anyone’s mentioned this, but they were trying to get Kylie to do a cameo in our Street Fighter. They were having a hard time getting a hold of her or whatever, and I was like, ‘Guys, I can text her.’ So, I was trying to orchestrate this whole thing, and it didn’t work out with timing. She was gonna be so down to do it, but yeah, of course, I immediately told Kylie when I got cast. She told me how filming their Street Fighter was one of the most fun experiences of her life, and she was like, 'I’m so excited for you to get to do that.'"

Minogue played Cammy in the original 1994 Street Fighter movie, which was written and directed by Steven E. de Souza in only his second directorial venture. The cast included Jean-Claude Van Damme as Guile, Byorn Mann as Ryu, Damian Chapa as Ken, Ming-Na Wen as Chun-Li, Jay Tavare as Vega, and the late Raul Julia as M. Bison. The film was commercially successful but critically panned (except for Julia's performance, which earned him a posthumous Saturn Award).

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

The most notable cameo in Street Fighter is arguably filmmaker Danny and Michael Philippou, who were originally set to helm the film (which is manifestation at its finest, given that they made the viral Street Fighter in Real Life YouTube video).

Street Fighter is in theaters now. For more, check out our list of upcoming video game movies and our ranking of the best video game movies.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. &quot;The fight is never over&quot;
    1
    EA finally says the words PS3 gamers have waited 15 years to hear: "Fight Night is coming back"
  2. 2
    Nintendo "clearly revised" its messaging on discs following PlayStation mess, says ex-marketing lead
  3. 3
    Xbox Game Pass overhaul would have you pay for add-ons like multiplayer "ala carte," says report
  4. 4
    Xbox Project Helix could cost as much as $1,800 and is reportedly set to launch by Christmas 2028
  5. 5
    Another PS5 jailbreak has seemingly arrived ahead of GTA 6