Original Street Fighter star Kylie Minogue was reportedly asked to appear in the new movie, but it "didn't work out with timing"

Vega star Orville Peck says the studio wanted Kyle Minogue to make a cameo in the new Street Fighter movie, but it just didn't work out in the end.
"Okay, I got a little tea, actually," Peck explained, via Kotaku. "I don’t know if anyone’s mentioned this, but they were trying to get Kylie to do a cameo in our Street Fighter. They were having a hard time getting a hold of her or whatever, and I was like, ‘Guys, I can text her.’ So, I was trying to orchestrate this whole thing, and it didn’t work out with timing. She was gonna be so down to do it, but yeah, of course, I immediately told Kylie when I got cast. She told me how filming their Street Fighter was one of the most fun experiences of her life, and she was like, 'I’m so excited for you to get to do that.'"
Minogue played Cammy in the original 1994 Street Fighter movie, which was written and directed by Steven E. de Souza in only his second directorial venture. The cast included Jean-Claude Van Damme as Guile, Byorn Mann as Ryu, Damian Chapa as Ken, Ming-Na Wen as Chun-Li, Jay Tavare as Vega, and the late Raul Julia as M. Bison. The film was commercially successful but critically panned (except for Julia's performance, which earned him a posthumous Saturn Award).
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
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