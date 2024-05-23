The actor behind a chilling Star Wars villain has joined Rogue One director’s new Jurassic World movie alongside Scarlett Johansson

The cast for Gareth Edwards’ new Jurassic World movie is shaping up nicely as Star Wars actor Rupert Friend has joined the line-up.

The actor is known for his role as The Grand Inquisitor in the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series, as well as appearing in Pride and Prejudice, Asteroid City, and Homeland. Per The Hollywood Reporter , his role and the plot details of the movie are still being kept secret.

However, we do know that the film will be a completely new entry into the franchise, and that he’ll be starring alongside Marvel star Scarlett Johansson and Bridgerton breakout Jonathan Bailey. Rogue One director Gareth Edwards is directing the movie that brings back the original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp for the new installment. Filming is expected to start this summer.

Johansson has yet to address her casting, but Bailey – who will soon star in Wicked – shared a sweet Instagram post about joining the franchise. Sharing a snap of him on the Jurassic World ride at Orlando Studios, he wrote: "Hold onto your butts."

One actor who isn’t in the film is Glen Powell, who recently shared that he turned down a role in the flick. "I’m not doing that movie because I read the script and I immediately was like, my presence in this movie doesn’t help it," he told The Hollywood Reporter . "And the script’s great. The movie’s going to fucking kill. It’s not about that. It’s about choosing where you’re going to make an audience happy and where you’re going to make yourself happy."

For more upcoming movies, check out our guide to all the 2024 movie release dates to add to your calendar.