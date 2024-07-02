One of the year’s best action movies is already being remade by John Wick director

John Wick director Chad Stahelski is producing an English-language remake of Indian action film Kill. The film, which is actually yet to release in theaters, has received a lot of acclaim already, and it seems it’s now got Hollywood backing for a reboot.

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the movie follows an army commando called Amrit (Lakshya) who finds out that his true love Tulika (Tanya Maniktala) has been engaged against her will. Set on a mission to save her from the arranged marriage, he boards a train to New Delhi, only to find the train he’s on is being terrorized by a brutal gang of thieves. Check out the brutal trailer here.

"Kill is one of the most vivid, wild, and creative action movies I’ve seen recently," Stahelski said of the news, per Variety. "Nikhil delivers relentless action sequences that need to be seen by as wide an audience as possible. It’s exciting to be developing an English-language version – we have big shoes to fill and I’m looking forward to working with Nikhil, Karan, Apoorva, Guneet, and Achin to achieve that."

There’s been a lot of buzz around Kill too, with the movie already sitting at 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. Mashable’s Siddhant Adlakha writes , "The film adores and abhors violence in equal measure. It wants to have its cake and eat it too, and it succeeds with flying colors (most of them, nauseating hues of blood red)."

"What do you get when you bring the fight choreographer from 'Snowpiercer' into the arena of Indian genre cinema? A singularly intense, Hindi-language martial arts movie," writes Variety’s Peter Debruge .

Meanwhile Collider’s Nate Richards simply puts it, "Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's aggressively violent action flick is destined to become a cult classic."

