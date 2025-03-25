Ben Affleck isn't in The Odyssey, but he plans to visit the set anyway to watch Christopher Nolan work: "He's one of the greatest filmmaking architects to ever live"
Ben Affleck hasn't done a Christopher Nolan movie yet, but he's intending to pop by the latest nonetheless
Christopher Nolan is a generation-defining filmmaker, whose work is respected around the world. Many of Hollywood’s best and brightest want to collaborate with him, as demonstrated by Ben Affleck, who's considering a trip to The Odyssey set just to see how Nolan's latest is coming along.
Affleck himself spoke to GQ about doing so, who got candid about the directors and storytellers he admires but hasn't worked with yet. "I may go visit Matt on [The Odyssey] set just to watch Nolan direct. I'm not even kidding at all," he says, putting Nolan in line with Spielberg as "one of the greatest filmmaking architects to ever live".
The subject sprang up from a contrast in Affleck and Damon's careers. Damon has gotten to star in films by Spielberg, Scorsese, and Nolan, whereas such opportunities just haven’t come up for Affleck. He openly admits he'd have taken Saving Private Ryan or any sort of role in a Scorsese feature.
At the same time, he makes it clear he doesn't view filmmaking at their level as a competition. "Some look at it as a zero-sum game. Like if this person's in that part, they’re in my way. And if they were lopped off at the knees, then I could either move up one spot in the long line or I might actually have that part," he explains. "I feel like you kind of make your own work. And I don’t sit around being like, 'Why is Marty hiring Leo? Should be me.'"
A healthy perspective, especially for someone who's achieved so much as both an actor and a director. Affleck is a multi-time Oscar winner, earning Academy Awards for Good Will Hunting and Argo, and has led numerous blockbusters, including in his tenure as Batman for Zack Snyder's DCEU movies.
Still, it is a little surprising to realize that Nolan has never tapped Affleck for anything. He's one of the few A-listers of his generation not to be picked by The Dark Knight director, since we’ve seen Damon, DiCaprio, Cillian Murphy, Christian Bale, and Guy Pearce all get starring roles. If the Interstellar and Tenet filmmaker ever decides Affleck’s right for something, at least it sounds like it'll be an easy conversation.
The Odyssey arrives in cinemas July 17, 2026. Affleck's latest feature is The Accountant 2, opening April 25, 2025. Our list of upcoming movies will keep you right up to date on any other major films you should know about.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Ben Affleck reflects on the "excruciating experience" playing Batman in the Zack Snyder movies: "A lot of it was misalignment of agendas, understandings, expectations"
Paul Rudd is still thinking about that one Thanos and Ant-Man fan theory: "I often wonder, though, could he really have stopped Thanos in that way?"