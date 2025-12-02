After releasing a lost Kill Bill chapter in Fortnite, Quentin Tarantino wants to make a prequel origin story and an animated Vega Brothers movie

After Yuki's Revenge, a lost chapter of the original Kill Bill script, finally hit our screens via Fortnite, Quentin Tarantino has shared his feelings about using animation as a medium to explore other unrealized projects.

"I could see some world between [Unreal Engine] and Japanese anime that I could find some happy medium. Or, you know, between the things that I couldn’t physically do, like, say, the Vega Brothers movie, or something like that," Tarantino said during a Q&A at the premiere of Yuki's Revenge in LA (via Pop Culture News).

The Vega Brothers is an abandoned project that would have featured John Travolta's Vincent Vega from Pulp Fiction and Michael Madsen's Vic Vega from Reservoir Dogs. The film would have been a prequel that saw the brothers reunite in Amsterdam.

As for whether he'd like to do anything else in the Kill Bill universe, Tarantino has more prequels on his mind. "I have a whole Kill Bill idea in my mind but I was wiped out," he said. "I like the idea of a Bill origin. And the three godfathers that made Bill: Esteban Vihaio, Pai Mei, and Hattori Hanzo. Will I live long enough to do that? That remains to be seen."

​​Kill Bill stars Uma Thurman as the Bride, a woman on a quest for vengeance against the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad, a group of assassins, and their leader, Bill, after they try to kill her and her unborn child. The cast also includes Lucy Liu, Daryl Hannah, Vivica A. Fox, Michael Madsen, and David Carradine.

Originally released in two parts in 2003 and 2004, both volumes of Kill Bill are returning to cinemas as one, four-hour movie this month, titled The Whole Bloody Affair.

Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair arrives in theaters on December 5. For more on what to watch, check out our guide to the biggest upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond.