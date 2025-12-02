After releasing a lost Kill Bill chapter in Fortnite, Quentin Tarantino wants to make a prequel origin story and an animated Vega Brothers movie

Quentin Tarantino isn't ruling out more animated projects after Yuki's Revenge

Uma Thurman in Kill Bill
(Image credit: IMDb)

After Yuki's Revenge, a lost chapter of the original Kill Bill script, finally hit our screens via Fortnite, Quentin Tarantino has shared his feelings about using animation as a medium to explore other unrealized projects.

"I could see some world between [Unreal Engine] and Japanese anime that I could find some happy medium. Or, you know, between the things that I couldn’t physically do, like, say, the Vega Brothers movie, or something like that," Tarantino said during a Q&A at the premiere of Yuki's Revenge in LA (via Pop Culture News).

​​Kill Bill stars Uma Thurman as the Bride, a woman on a quest for vengeance against the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad, a group of assassins, and their leader, Bill, after they try to kill her and her unborn child. The cast also includes Lucy Liu, Daryl Hannah, Vivica A. Fox, Michael Madsen, and David Carradine.

