Elle Fanning says her friends think Death Stranding 2 is the "best" project she's ever done

Death Stranding 2 actor Elle Fanning has revealed that her friends think the project is "the best thing I've ever done."

In an interview with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast (via Push Square (opens in new tab)), Death Stranding 2 actor Elle Fanning gave a small insight into what it's like working with Hideo Kojima as well as on their first AAA game project.

Although "not a gamer" themselves, Fanning revealed that they "definitely will play" Death Stranding 2 when it releases, and that: "all my gamer friends, they're like freaking out, this is the best thing I've ever done in ever in their eyes." This will be Fanning's first video game role (according to IMDB (opens in new tab)) as the actor is primarily known for their film and TV roles including in Super 8, The Great, Maleficent, and more.

If you're worried about how Elle will play the game if she's not a gamer, don't worry Fanning also revealed that Kojima "sent me a PS3" - we're going to guess that she actually meant a PS5 considering her reaction and the fact neither the first Death Stranding game or its sequel is likely to release on PS3.

Speaking about the experience, Fanning said: "I think when I signed up for it I wasn't sure what it would entail, I didn't know that it would be true acting and scenes." Discussing the difference between filming on set and filming using motion capture, Fanning explained: "There's like emotional scenes in it and Hideo's [Kojima] there and he's like 'okay… now you cry', and you're like 'oh my God! Okay…' so like I have to get in the mood but in the whole [mocap] suit."

When asked whether the actor had seen themselves in Death Stranding 2 yet, Fanning replied: "I have seen, but you know, like the game is, you look like you - it's me, but [it] does look cool."

The actors set to play a role in Death Stranding 2 clearly play a large role in the development process, as Hideo Kojima has shared countless behind-the-scenes shots of not only Elle, but also fellow actors Norman Reedus, Troy Baker, Shioli Kutsuna, and more.