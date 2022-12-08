How to get the Elden Ring Winged Scythe

By Joel Franey
published

The location for the Winged Scythe, a powerful weapon in Elden Ring PvP

Elden Ring best builds
(Image credit: FromSoftware)

The Elden Ring Winged Scythe is located in the Tombsward Ruins in the Southern Peninsula, and its Angel's Wings ability can actually stop healing (to a degree). This has made it a must-have weapon for many PvP builds, as striking an opponent with its weapon art stops them from using their Flasks and can enable a total shift in the course of an invasion or in the Elden Ring Colosseum. We'll go into more detail below about how to find the location of the Elden Ring Winged Scythe, so you can apply its power properly for yourself.

 Elden Ring Winged Scythe location

Elden Ring winged scythe

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

The Elden Ring Winged Scythe is inside the Tombsward Ruins in the Southern Peninsula below Limgrave, and can be obtained relatively early in the game. To get your own, follow these instructions:

  1. Head to the location marked on the map above.
  2. Here you'll find ruined walls and structures with a few enemies patrolling the area. This is the Tombsward Ruins.
  3. In the very middle of the Ruins, there'll be a staircase going down underground.
  4. Follow the staircase down into the hall and go to the very furthest end.
  5. There'll be a door to a small room. Go through to find a chest - the Scythe is inside.

Once you have it, the Scythe is pretty effective in both PvE and PvP, capable of cutting through opponents with wide-reaching combos and doing Bleed damage on every strike. However, its most important feature is the aforementioned Angel's Wings skill, a huge leaping strike that stops targets from restoring health with Flasks of Crimson tears for a short time. Keep in mind that they can still heal with other means, spells or abilities, but it will cut off their most potent, easy and common means of healing. In fact, the Winged Scythe is so good we made it the centrepoint of one of our Elden Ring best builds

Joel Franey
Joel Franey
Guides Writer

Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and raconteur with a Masters from Sussex University, none of which has actually equipped him for anything in real life. As a result he chooses to spend most of his time playing video games, reading old books and ingesting chemically-risky levels of caffeine. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at USgamer, Gfinity, Eurogamer and more besides.

See comments