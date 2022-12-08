How to get the Elden Ring Winged Scythe

The Elden Ring Winged Scythe is located in the Tombsward Ruins in the Southern Peninsula, and its Angel's Wings ability can actually stop healing (to a degree). This has made it a must-have weapon for many PvP builds, as striking an opponent with its weapon art stops them from using their Flasks and can enable a total shift in the course of an invasion or in the Elden Ring Colosseum. We'll go into more detail below about how to find the location of the Elden Ring Winged Scythe, so you can apply its power properly for yourself.

Elden Ring Winged Scythe location

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

The Elden Ring Winged Scythe is inside the Tombsward Ruins in the Southern Peninsula below Limgrave, and can be obtained relatively early in the game. To get your own, follow these instructions:

Head to the location marked on the map above. Here you'll find ruined walls and structures with a few enemies patrolling the area. This is the Tombsward Ruins. In the very middle of the Ruins, there'll be a staircase going down underground. Follow the staircase down into the hall and go to the very furthest end. There'll be a door to a small room. Go through to find a chest - the Scythe is inside.

Once you have it, the Scythe is pretty effective in both PvE and PvP, capable of cutting through opponents with wide-reaching combos and doing Bleed damage on every strike. However, its most important feature is the aforementioned Angel's Wings skill, a huge leaping strike that stops targets from restoring health with Flasks of Crimson tears for a short time. Keep in mind that they can still heal with other means, spells or abilities, but it will cut off their most potent, easy and common means of healing. In fact, the Winged Scythe is so good we made it the centrepoint of one of our Elden Ring best builds!