Elden Ring PS5 file size potentially revealed and it’s smaller than you might think

Elden Ring's file size has seemingly been revealed with over two months till release.

Just earlier today on December 21, the PlayStation Game Size Twitter account, which trawls the Sony-owned database for new entries from publishers, stumbled across an apparent entry for Elden Ring. As the tweet below claims, the file size for the PS5 version of Elden Ring will reportedly be 44GB, according to the database, without a day one patch.

🚨 ELDEN RING™ (PS5)▶️ Download Size : 44.472 GB (Without Day One Patch)🟩 Pre-Load : February 23🟫 Launch : February 25🟨 #PS5 #ELDENRING🟧 @ELDENRING pic.twitter.com/Q4h1WZ6t3oDecember 21, 2021 See more

That's not to say Elden Ring will actually have a day one patch, however. The database entry for FromSoftware's upcoming RPG merely provides the base file size for the game itself, without stipulating whether it'll actually expand or not. With the way the games industry is now though, it's pretty impossible to imagine Elden Ring not getting some type of post-launch patch for bug fixes or something similar.

Additionally, the database entry for Elden Ring gives away the pre-load date as February 23. It's impossible to say whether this will be the pre-load date for Elden Ring across all platforms, but right now at least, it looks as though those who pre-order FromSoftware's latest venture will have roughly 48 hours to install the game before it actually goes live.

Elden Ring's final launch might be just over two months away on February 25, 2022, but there's still the opportunity to discover plenty more details about the new game. Later this month on December 30, Edge Magazine will be debuting an exclusive interview with FromSoftware leader Hidetaka Miyazaki, delving into new details about Elden Ring, which is set to be a must-read for any fans.

