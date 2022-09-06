Elden Ring manga reveals Tarnished keep their flasks stuck to their butts, sort of

The Elden Ring manga has a hilarious answer to where Tarnished keep their flasks.

Given Elden Ring's rich lore and intriguing array of characters, it's the perfect game to get the manga treatment. And that's just what FromSoftware's parent company Kodakawa has done. But much to everyone's surprise, rather than being a dark and sombre tale, it's a comedy.

It tells the story of Aseo, a Tarnished wretch who struggles to get to grips with the harsh nature of the Lands Between. But an entertaining story isn't the only thing the Elden Ring manga has brought to the table; it's also got a rather hilarious and slightly disturbing answer to where the Tarnished store their flasks.

As spotted by Reddit user Durandal_II, flasks aren't kept in some secret pocket; they're attached to the butt. To clarify, they're not tied to a Tarnished's tush; they more act like suction cups stuck on the butt cheeks. If you need a visual reference, check out the post on the Elden Ring subreddit below.

"Who did this while I was passed out!?" asks the unfortunate Tarnished. "Sticking bottles to my ass...!! They're on there pretty good too! I can't yank 'em off... What is this, cupping therapy?"

Reddit user Hekinsieden has the science, "You warm the flasks using pyromancy, stick them to the butt, then use frost infusion to cool the flasks creating a negative pressure inside them and causing them to firmly suction to the butt."

One thing is for sure; we'll never look at flasks in Elden Ring the same way again. If you fancy seeing what other delights the Elden Ring manga has to offer, the first two issues are available for free on comic-walker.com.

Two official Elden Ring artbooks are due to be released later this year, although currently only in Japan. Each book will be a whopping 400 pages long. The first, due to go on sale at the end of November, will contain concept art of the world and characters, while the second is said to focus on enemies and weapons.

