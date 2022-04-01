Elden Ring-inspired Skyrim modder also added Ciri from The Witcher because why not

Modder sekoepat's version of Skyrim has everything, from difficulty rivaling Elden Ring to... The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's Ciri.

Taking to Reddit to show off their work, sekoepat posted a quick clip that features Ciri teleporting throughout an area populated with enemies she swiftly dispatches, all while juking and jiving just out of reach. It almost looks like a totally different game, and a much more difficult affair than your normal Skyrim.

Redditors were quick to ask how this tangle of mods came together, and sekoepat responded with a list of everything that went into making this completely unrecognizable game happen. There are a whopping 503 mods in play to make what was once Skyrim look like this, all of which you can find in a handy mod pack, should you want to achieve the same result.

There's truly a wide variety of different mods applied here, including some NSFW options, as sekoepat notes, but many are smaller graphical augmentations that give the game its unique aesthetic.

It goes without saying that if you're going to apply this many mods to your game, be prepared for some serious trial and error. You're also going to want to make sure you have a rig that can handle running all of these alterations at once. Modding can be a fickle beast, but as the final product above shows, it can make for some truly impressive end results, especially when everything finally comes together. So if vanilla Skyrim has gotten a little too boring for your tastes, then just start with this mod list and get to work. You'll have something impressive in no time.

