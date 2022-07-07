Early Prime Day board game deals include discounted must-haves for less than $10

Even though Amazon's sales event is still a few days away, early Prime Day board game deals are already starting to slip through - discounts of up to 61% are available to snatch up ahead of the weekend.
Top of the list of early Prime Day board game deals is a massive discount on Blockbuster, now available for $8.53 at Amazon (opens in new tab) instead of $21.99. This is comfortably one of the best board games we've played in a while, and it's always a go-to for parties. Similarly, the excellent family game 7 Wonders Architects has hit an all-time low price; it's now $39.99 at Amazon (was $49.99) (opens in new tab), giving us a reduction of 20% in total.
We've listed more of these offers below, and they're some of the top Prime Day gaming deals we've seen so far.
Blockbuster |
$21.99 $8.53 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save 61% - Seriously, this one needs to be in your collection. It's a superb party game for adults that is endlessly replayable, works with large teams, and anyone can get involved. Combining charades and head-to-head challenges, it's properly excellent... especially at that price.
UK price: £9.99 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)
The Mind |
$12.99 $10.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save 15% - It may sound simple, but The Mind will keep you hooked for ages. A clever but lighthearted game that challenges you to put numbered cards down in order without saying a word to each other, it's an essential purchase if you want more games for your collection.
UK price:
£10.99 £8.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Codenames Duet |
$24.95 $13.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save 44% - Tired of competition? You can work as a team instead with this co-op spin on the classic word association game. Although it requires a little more brainpower, it's still very accessible and is perfect for playing with friends or family.
UK price:
£16.99 £15.49 at Zavvi (opens in new tab)
7 Wonders Architects |
$49.99 $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save 20% - So far as we're concerned, this streamlined version of the classic strategy game 7 Wonders might actually be better than the original. Quick, easy to understand, but still deep enough to hold your attention, it's one of our favorite board games from this year.
UK price:
£39.99 $28.89 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Wingspan |
$60 $46.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save 22% - If ever there was a perfect board game to give your parents, it's Wingspan. It's a relaxing but engrossing challenge with gorgeous artwork, and we can't recommend giving it a try enough. It's perfect.
UK price:
£59.99 £42.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
These aren't going to be the only early Prime Day offers, so keep an eye on our Prime Day board games guide for more discounts as we approach the sale next week.
More board game discounts
Not feeling these particular games? We've listed a few other suggestions below, and you can always find more in our roundup of board game deals.
For more suggestions, don't miss these must-have board games for adults. It's also worth checking in on our guide to the top board games for 2 players or these board games for families.