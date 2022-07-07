Early Prime Day board game deals include discounted must-haves for less than $10

Even though Amazon's sales event is still a few days away, early Prime Day board game deals are already starting to slip through - discounts of up to 61% are available to snatch up ahead of the weekend.

Top of the list of early Prime Day board game deals is a massive discount on Blockbuster, now available for $8.53 at Amazon (opens in new tab) instead of $21.99. This is comfortably one of the best board games we've played in a while, and it's always a go-to for parties. Similarly, the excellent family game 7 Wonders Architects has hit an all-time low price; it's now $39.99 at Amazon (was $49.99) (opens in new tab), giving us a reduction of 20% in total.

We've listed more of these offers below, and they're some of the top Prime Day gaming deals we've seen so far.

The Mind | $12.99 $10.99 at Amazon

Save 15% - It may sound simple, but The Mind will keep you hooked for ages. A clever but lighthearted game that challenges you to put numbered cards down in order without saying a word to each other, it's an essential purchase if you want more games for your collection.



UK price: £10.99 £8.99 at Amazon



These aren't going to be the only early Prime Day offers, so keep an eye on our Prime Day board games guide for more discounts as we approach the sale next week.

Not feeling these particular games? We've listed a few other suggestions below, and you can always find more in our roundup of board game deals.

For more suggestions, don't miss these must-have board games for adults. It's also worth checking in on our guide to the top board games for 2 players or these board games for families.