E3 2010: Sorcery's Sony press conference demo in full

*Video best viewed in full screen mode*



One of the better E3 demonstrations of the potential use of PlayStation Move was Sorcery, a spell casting game that has you taking on the persona of a young sorcerer's apprentice. The cynical description we heard being muttered after the show is it's Harry Potter or Disney's Fantasia without the sexy license, but we've got the full demo here for you to make your mind up for yourself.

The action revolves around the player using the Move controller like a wand to invoke a series of 12 different upgradeable spells. As you'll see in the video, some of these cause the little ball to change colour to match the wand on screen - a feature which elicited the biggest whoops from the audience.

June 22, 2010