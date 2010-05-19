E3 2010 games to watch: The Legend of Zelda Wii preview

It’s that time of year again. E3 is coming and the hype train is beginning to hiss. In preparation for this year’s maelstrom of new video game delights, which starts on June the 15th, we’re running a twice-weekly series of features highlighting the big hitters you’ll want to keep an eye on at the show.

Some you'll know, some you won't, but all will require your complete and undivided attention.

Today, we’re looking at what is surely one of *the* reasons to be excited to the point of vomiting for E3 2010. Yes, the new Legend of Zelda for Wii.

Why The Legend of Zelda Wii is one to watch

Twilight Princess was a GameCube game tweaked late in development to make it Wii friendly. That makes the new Legend of Zelda the first true Zelda game for Wii. The five years that producer Eiji Aonuma's team has spent making the game have been focused entirely on creating a Zelda that takes full creative advantage of Wii's controls. So, much more than just using the remote to catch Hylian Bass then.

MotionPlus-powered sword swinging. We've seen it in Red Steel 2, but how's it going to work here? Can't wait to find out.

We've had a boat, a train, a wolf and a magical wind instrument. What's going to be the new 'gimmick'? There's little doubt that the mysterious figure seen with Link in the only piece of Zelda Wii artwork (above) plays an important part in the new game. But what, exactly? The favourite theory is that she (it's a she, right?) is somehow linked to the Master Sword and possibly an embodiment of the fabled weapon. Although other theories say that she is definitely NOT anything to do with the Master Sword. Sheesh.

The new Zelda will be set in a different era and will feature an older Link than Twilight Princess. Horseback combat is also rumoured to be another returning feature. But what's the game going to look like? Judging by the artwork, we'd say that it'll be a more 'realistic' Zelda and almost certainly not a cel-shaded affair. Personally, I think Wind Waker looks a million times better than Twilight Princess, but that's just me.

Aonuma has said that Zelda Wii isn't going to be drastically different to other games in the series. However, he's also said that the traditional Zelda flow of explore-dungeon-explore is going to change somehow. Right now, E3 can't come soon enough - these seemingly contradictory statements is baffling us.

One of the words flying around Zelda Wii is that it's going to be more 'accessible'. And that makes many Zelda fans nervous. Zelda creator Shigeru Miyamoto said the same thing about Super Mario Galaxy 2 and thatlooks like it's turned out OK. We're fully anticipating that E3 will put everyone at ease that a more accessible Zelda doesn't mean a diluted, shallow, dumbed-down pile of pap.

The fact that pretty much anything to do with the new Zelda is based on guesswork, dodgy translations and forum theories is reason enough to keep an eye on the game at E3. Not that we need an excuse. It's a new Zelda and that's a big enough deal in itself. Still, a playable demo - which is what Nintendo's hoping to deliver - will be welcomed with the vomit of excitement.

