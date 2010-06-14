E3 2010: Force Unleashed II trailer doesn't make sense

Oooh. Have a look at this rather attractive Star Wars: Force Unleashed II trailer. It's 'cinematic', which means it'll bear very little resemblance to the actual game. But still, it looks sweet and features a lot of delicious Star Wars action. And also it does not make sense. Have a watch and I'll explain all.

So what doesn't make sense? I find it impossible to believe that Darth 'don’t underestimate the Force' Vader would trust a bunch of muppet stormtroopers to kill his fully Force-enabled apprentice.

Vader's a ruthless man and would have no hesitation doing it himself. As we can see later in the trailer, the apprentice has the power to use the Force to completely disintegrate enemies. Vader would be well aware that his apprentice would wipe the floor with half-a-dozen stormtroopers. It doesn't make sense. Unless, of course, he wants to keep his apprentice alive...?

June 14, 2010