Dying Light owners can now claim the Enhanced Edition for free

Dying Light fans can now claim the game's Enhanced Edition for free.

Techland is kindly treating owners of Dying Light's Standard Edition to a free upgrade. In a tweet, the developer has announced that, from today, those who own the base version of the original Dying Light will be able to get the Enhanced Edition for the grand total of nothing.

Great news! 😍 Starting today, every player that owns the Standard Edition of Dying Light will be automatically upgraded to the Enhanced Edition.#DyingLight pic.twitter.com/jmSfQ3RkCdMay 5, 2022 See more

To access the Enhanced Edition, all you need to do is select ‘DLC Packs’ from the game’s main menu. There you’ll find the new content ready to be downloaded. The Enhanced Edition adds quite a chunk of extras to Dying Light, the most notable being The Following DLC. This significantly expands the zombie adventure with a new story and a huge new region to explore.

As well as The Following, the Enhanced Edition offers four smaller DLC packs. These are The Bozak Horde, Crash Test Skin Pack, Ultimate Survivor Bundle, and Cuisine and Cargo.

Back in March, Techland released a new-gen upgrade of Dying Light, giving PS5 and Xbox Series X owners the choice of three graphical modes – balanced, performance and quality. Techland’s original slice of zombie parkour action has performed incredibly well. The developer revealed that Dying Light has reached 20 million lifetime sales, and this year’s follow-up, Dying Light 2, is also proving popular with 5 million copies already sold.

In our Dying Light: The Following review, we describe the DLC as “a gloriously entertaining, blood-soaked country drive”.

