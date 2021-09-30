Dying Light 2 casts Rosario Dawson as Lawan, your best friend or worst enemy

Dying Light 2 will star Rosario Dawson as Lawan, a fellow fighter and survivor whose path will be shaped by your own.

The latest Dying Light 2 Stay Human stream revealed Lawan in a new trailer featuring Dawson, who explained her character will be strongly influenced by the character's actions: depending on your choices, she could become driven solely by bloodlust and her personal quest for vengeance, or she could become a night runner who dedicates her life to helping other people.

The developers even teased that Lawan could become one of your closest allies or one of your greatest enemies, depending on how you play. Given the range of the character, they thought it was important to bring in somebody with Dawson's acting chops.

Dawson recently appeared as the live-action version of Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian season 2 , and her starring screen roles include Sin City and Unstoppable. Her list of video game credits is significantly shorter, but she already made a big impression when she took on the role of Billie Lurk/Meagan Foster in Dishonored 2 and its standalone expansion, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider.

Dying Light 2 takes place 15 years after the first game. While the infected remain a constant threat, in-fighting between survivor factions threaten to tear the city of Villedor apart - and navigating their internal strife will be just as important as getting around town with your sick parkour skills.

Dying Light 2 is headed to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, on February 4, 2022, and also to Nintendo Switch via a special cloud streaming edition .