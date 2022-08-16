Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam is out for Justice in these exclusive images

After 15 years of struggle to get Black Adam made, Dwayne Johnson, aka The World’s BIGGEST Movie Star, is muscling onto our multiplex screens as the most badass antihero of them all.

In the cover story of the new issue of Total Film magazine (opens in new tab), Johnson, plus director Jaume Collet-Serra, producers Hiram Garcia and Beau Flynn, and co-stars Aldis Hodge, Pierce Brosnan, Quintessa Swindell and Noah Centineo, talk through Black Adam’s Herculean (if we may mix up our gods) journey from page to screen, and how the movie is far from content to simply join the superhero ranks.

It instead sets out to disrupt the DC Universe, much as the big man causes consternation among the Justice Society of America in the movie - when he’s unleashed into modern times after escaping 5,000 years of imprisonment, Black Adam’s brute tactics hit like a Rock Bottom.

Above, you can check out five exclusive images from Black Adam, as featured in the new issue of Total Film (opens in new tab). As well as Black Adam causing destruction on set, there are suited and booted JSA members Cyclone and Atom Smasher getting in on the action, plus Pierce Brosnan’s Doctor Fate getting ready to don his Helmet of Fate, which holds untold power.

Expect huge, kick-ass action in a movie that goes to places that most superhero movies won’t. “It is a departure from anything I’ve played before in the past,” Johnson tells Total Film, warning that Black Adam will destroy anyone who dares violate his code. “He will rip you in half. He will literally grab you by the neck, and then grab you by the thigh, and rip your body into two pieces!”

Black Adam opens in cinemas on October 21. For much more from Johnson and co, check out the new issue of Total Film when it hits shelves (and digital newsstands) this Thursday, August 18. Check out the covers below:

