Dune: Spice Wars is a blend of RTS and 4X gameplay

Dune: Spice Wars is both an RTS and a 4X strategy game, Funcom has revealed - along with a slate of other details.

In a press release, Funcom revealed a bunch of new details about Dune: Spice Wars. Chiefly, it turns out the game is a unique blend of both RTS gameplay and 4X strategy games, featuring "exploration, territory control, economic growth, combat, politics, and spying," all of which blend into the RTS experience.

Additionally, Spice Wars features a base building aspect. You can start out by building your own base of operations for your faction (Arrakeen for the Atreides, for example), but you won't be manually placing buildings on the ground, as the new Dune game is "much larger" than your typical RTS game.

Elsewhere, Funcom reveals five total factions will be playable in Dune: Spice Wars. Right now, only House Atreides and House Harkonnen have been revealed for the new strategy game, but Funcom states there'll be two additional factions added to the game at launch, along with a further fifth faction bundled in further down the early access road.

Dune: Spice Wars is also eyeing up launches on other platforms. Right now, it's pencilled in for an early access launch exclusively through Steam at some point later this year in 2022, but Funcom is actively exploring both launches on other platforms, as well as launches through other PC-based storefronts. Nothing is certain at this point, however.

Finally, Funcom can't confirm mod support for Dune: Spice Wars right now. However, the developer states that if it does see significant demand for mod support at any time after the game enters early access, it'd be "more than happy to look into the possibility." In other words, players will need to be vocal about wanting mod support if they wish to see it added to the strategy game.

