The GameStop controversy is being turned into a movie with an all-star cast

Sebastian Stan and Seth Rogen are reuniting with director Craig Gillespie for a new drama movie Dumb Money. Based on Ben Mezrich's best-selling novel, The Antisocial Network, the flick will center on the Reddit internet users who went up against one of the biggest hedge funds in the world back in January 2021. Their aim? To short squeeze the stock of video game retailer GameStop and other securities, which wound up having huge knock-on effects for the whole of Wall Street.

They're not the only ones set to appear in the film, either. Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson, who can be seen in slasher horror-comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies, and The Batman's Paul Dano have also been cast. There's been no word as to when Dumb Money will start shooting but when they do, they'll be working with a script penned by Rebecca Angelo and Lauren Schuker Blum.

Stan first worked with Gillespie on the Tonya Harding biopic I, Tonya and collaborated with the filmmaker again when he played Tommy Lee in Pam & Tommy. That series saw Rogen bring Rand Gauthier to life, the contractor who exposed a sex tape featuring Tommy and his then-girlfriend Pamela Anderson (Lily James) in 1995.

Mezrich is no stranger to having his books adapted. His 2009 novel The Accidental Billionaires: The Founding of Facebook acted as the basis for David Fincher's Oscar-winning drama The Social Network. It starred Jesse Eisenberg as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, Andrew Garfield as Eduardo Saverin, and Justin Timberlake as Sean Parker.

