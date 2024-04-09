Hit indie video game is getting a movie adaptation described as the Sixth Sense on water

Hit indie video game Dredge is getting turned into a live-action, feature length movie – and we're already hooked.

The film's logline describes the upcoming project as "The Sixth Sense on the water" and "a grounded atmospheric cosmic horror blend of HP Lovecraft and Ernest Hemingway." That certainly has us intrigued, and, considering the game is a single-player that sees you discovering both fish and secrets from the depths of the ocean in a sinister, mysterious setting (especially after dark), Dredge seems ripe for such a creepy adaptation.

Production company Story Kitchen's Dmitri M. Johnson, Mike Goldberg, Dan Jevons, and Timothy I. Stevenson said in a statement: "Dredge is a captivatingly eerie and profoundly rich story that had us completely hooked from the very beginning!" Interestingly enough, Johnson is also a producer of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie and its sequel, so he has experience with bringing video games to the big screen.

Dredge is nominated in four categories at this year's BAFTA Games Awards: Debut Game, Narrative, Game Design, and New Intellectual Property.

The game was released in March 2023 by Black Salt Games, and proved a huge success: it sold upwards of 100,000 copies in its first 24 hours (H/T Variety).

"We are excited to partner with such an experienced studio team to bring the world we created to live action and ignite the imagination of audiences across the globe," Black Salt Games's Nadia Thorne, Joel Mason, Alex Ritchie, and Michael Bastiaens said.

The Dredge movie doesn't have a release date just yet. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming major movie release dates for everything 2024 has in store.