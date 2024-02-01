Dragon's Dogma 2's new Wayfarer Vocation can pinch spells and weapons from other classes

Dragon's Dogma 2 continues to look like the must-play action-RPG of early 2024 with its latest trailer showing off the Wayfarer Vocation.

Yesterday during Sony's latest PlayStation State of Play showcase, Dragon's Dogma 2 rolled out another action-packed trailer, which you can see just below. Aside from the towering monsters we're used to, the trailer also showed off the brand new Wayfarer Vocation for the very first time.

After the showcase, Capcom took to the PlayStation Blog to delve deeper into Wayfarer. It turns out that, on the surface at least, the new Vocation is everything it looks to be on the surface: a mage character wielding a massive two-handed greatsword, which is awe-inspiring.

Capcom's dubbing the Wayfarer the "ultimate vocation," because it can take and utilize weapons and skills from other Vocations. For example, it can certain magical abilities from the Trickster Vocation, and you can customize them to excel at either close quarters or ranged combat.

However, the Wayfarer requires expertize to use, because its base statistics are relatively low. It's basically up to the player to customise their Wayfarer to excel at the situation they're put in, or else it'll feel like you're just relentlessly chipping away at a mountain to no effect.

Capcom's also revealed you can find special Vocation "maisters" throughout the world of Dragon's Dogma 2. You need to track each one down and earn their approval, and if you do, they can bestow powerful tomes upon you that'll unlock new abilities and skills for their corresponding Vocation.

Dragon's Dogma 2 launches next month on March 22, and considering everything we've seen so far, it certainly looks like one of the more exciting releases in a blockbuster period. Read up on our full Dragon's Dogma 2 preview for a look at why it can fill the Witcher 3-shaped hole in our hearts.

