Dragon Age: Dreadwolf prequel comic The Missing follows Varric and Scout Harding into the Deep Roads

BioWare general manager Gary McKay announced yesterday that the highly-anticipated Dragon Age: Dreadwolf has hit the Alpha development milestone - allowing its team to play the entire game from start to finish. And now, Dark Horse Comics has announced a comic book prequel series that will debut in January.

Dragon Age: The Missing will be a four-issue limited series that leads directly into the events of Dreadwolf, in which the returning antagonist Solas is the ultimate boss. Unlike the video game, in which players will visit the magically built and fueled Tevinter capital Minrathous, The Missing will follow returning companion Varric Tethras and Inquisition scout Lace Harding into the abandoned Deep Roads beneath Marnas Pell.

Varric and Lace are seeking a former friend, but what they find along the way is that the corruption of the blight - a recurring problem throughout the Dragon Age series - has infected the walls. That means darkspawn could be around any and every corner, making an already high-stakes mission even more intense.

Dragon Age: The Missing is written by George Mann, drawn by Kieran McKeown, and colored by Mike Atiyeh. Issue #1 features a cover by Matt Taylor, which depicts Varric holding his beloved crossbow Bianca while a demon looms large behind him.

(Image credit: Dark Horse Comics)

The Missing is the eighth Dragon Age tie-in comic book series published by Dark Horse since The Silent Grove was released in 2012, just two years before the third video game in the franchise, Dragon Age: Inquisition was released.

Dragon Age: The Missing #1 will be available January 25, 2023.

