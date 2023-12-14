Dragon Age co-creator would love to see the Baldur's Gate 3 devs make a Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic sequel

One former Dragon Age writer would love for Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian to pick up the torch of the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic series.

Reacting to a PC Gamer article begging Larian to make a Star Wars RPG, BioWare veteran David Gaider threw out his own wishes into the void of Twitter. It turns out the former Dragon Age writer would love for Larian to make a third Star Wars: KOTOR game, fresh off its success with Baldur's Gate 3.

Can you imagine a Knights of the Old Republic 3, done Larian-style? The idea of my beloved HK-47 being resurrected, mascot-style, to flail his arms and shout "meatbag!" a lot wouldn't thrill me... but everything else about that idea makes me go 👀! https://t.co/utxsT2WqHaDecember 14, 2023 See more

It's not a hard proposition to get behind. Larian has already proven it can step into a world created by another developer and still put on a masterclass in character-building and writing. No, if you didn't already know, Larian wasn't the original developer of the Baldur's Gate series - that was none other than BioWare.

Gaider doesn't, however, want HK-47 to be resurrected as a "mascot" character. The KOTOR droid was an assassin droid constructed to help protagonist Revan track and hunt down Jedi until the pair had their memories wiped and ended up serving the Jedi themselves.

Aside from this, though, Gaider has no qualms with Larian picking up the KOTOR series. No, this isn't Gaider teasing an actual return of the long-gestating franchise, but just the hopes and dreams of one developer who's got decades of experience doing this sort of thing.

As for the actual KOTOR series itself though, things are looking a little murky. Earlier this year, a rumor claimed the KOTOR remake had been canceled until a report claimed this wasn't the case, and the Star Wars remake was still in development. With the publisher's CEO giving exasperated 'no comments' on the situation, who knows what's going on with the remake at this point.

At least Disney's gaming boss is giving hope for the KOTOR remake to still see the light of day, even if no one else is.