Drag Her is a 2D fighting game with a roster of real drag queens

Drag Her is a 2D fighting game aiming to celebrate drag culture in a flashy but "approachable" way by letting real drag queens beat the daylights out of each other on extravagant stages.

The game recently began its Kickstarter campaign, but developer Fighting Chance Games has been working on Drag Her for over a year now, and it already has a playable demo available through Itch.io . With local and online versus modes, rollback netcode, a training mode, and hand-animated attacks, the demo alone ticks several of the more eye-catching fighting game boxes.

Fighting Chance describes Drag Her as a fighting game that's "approachable, fun to play, and fundamentally stupid to watch." In an interview with The Verge , producer Ian Ramsay explained that the game's controls sit somewhere between Divekick and Street Fighter, with two attack buttons but no complex directional inputs. You've also got assist fighters, and like the main roster, these let the game show off the many talents featured in-game.

Drag Her's roster currently consists of six drag kings and queens, including: Alaska 5000, Asia O'Hara, Kim Chi, Laganja Estranja, Landon Cider, and Manila Luzon. You may recognize some of them from the likes of RuPaul's Drag Race or The Boulet Brothers Dragula. Assist fighters include Jiggly Caliente and Tammie Brown, with Meatball as the emcee, and "room to grow" the roster all over.

Drag Her is currently aiming for a Steam release, with "a view" to come to Nintendo Switch as well. Fighting Chance hopes to release an alpha by the end of the year, and then hit beta in the second quarter of 2023, with the final game due in the first quarter of 2024.