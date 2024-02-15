Dr. Strange is here for Matt Murdock’s confession in a preview of Daredevil #6

Life has changed a lot for Matt Murdock recently. Following the end of Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's long run on the Man Without Fear, Matt has been born again, both literally and metaphorically. Having died to save his friends he was returned to life, but missing his memories of his time as Daredevil, he embarked on a new path as a Catholic priest.

That doesn't mean he has put his heroics behind him, however. With his memories now restored, demons representing the seven deadly sins are targeting his friends - including Elektra and She-Hulk - and only Matt can save them.

He won't be alone on this mission, however. Help is on hand in the form of Dr. Strange who pays Matt a visit in our exclusive preview of next week's Daredevil #6. And he seems to know more about the big picture of these recent demonic incursions... Check it out in the gallery below.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Daredevil #6 is written by Saladin Ahmed and drawn by Aaron Kuder, with colors by Jesus Aburtov, and letters by Clayton Cowles.

As well as the main cover, which is drawn by John Romita Jr., inked by Scott Hanna, and colored by Marcio Menyz, there's also a very fun Benjamin Su Marvel '97 Variant, and a 1:25 Sergio Fernandez Dávila Variant to choose from.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel's official synopsis for the new issue reads:

"A BOOK OF REVELATIONS! In their first no-holds-barred arc of DAREDEVIL, Saladin Ahmed and Aaron Kuder tore Matt Murdock’s world asunder! With those closest to him ensnared by some dangerous and malevolent force, Matt's been left with nothing but questions. IN THIS ISSUE, he finally starts to get some answers from the STRANGEst source of all…"

Daredevil #6 is published by Marvel Comics on February 21.

