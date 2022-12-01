Dozens of Avengers unite to fight Mephisto as Avengers Assemble rolls into April

The grand finale of Jason Aaron's Avengers run, a mega-crossover titled 'Avengers Assemble,' continues into March 2023 with Avengers #66 and Avengers Forever #15, two of the last chapters of the ten-part event story.

First up, in March 1's Avengers #66, Mephisto and a "cast of Avengers that staggers the imagination" will face off in an epic battle of Multiversal proportions that exposes the true nature of Mephisto's malevolent designs which have been brewing in Aaron's Avengers run almost since its start.

That "cast of Avengers that staggers the imagination" seems to be on display in the cover from Javier Garron, seen here, who also provides the interior art for Avengers #66.

Then in March 15's Avengers Forever #15 with art and cover from Aaron Kuder, the Avengers of the Multiverse face off against the Masters of Evil of the Multiverse in a massive battle featuring "countless different versions of Captain America and Iron Man and the God of Thunder" - though the outcome of the climactic fight will come down to Starbrand and Ghost Rider, whose powers are malfunctioning.

Avengers Assemble just kicked off in November 30's Avengers Avengers Assemble Alpha #1 one-shot. And fittingly, it'll come to a close in a finale one-shot titled Avengers Assemble Omega #1, which also marks the final issue of Aaron's years-long Avengers run, which started back in 2018.

Marvel promises to reveal the cover for Avengers Assemble Omega #1 later in December, while the publisher's full March 2023 solicitations are also expected to arrive later this month.

Will Avengers Assemble earn a place among the best Avengers stories ever?