Doom Eternal VR could be on its way, according to a new Australian rating

The Australian game classification board has provided a rating for a game that looks a lot like Doom Eternal VR.

The recent listing, for something titled 'Project 2021A', says that the listing's media type is 'virtual reality'. It also mentions Doom Eternal developer iD Software as the game's author, and Bethesda Softworks as its publisher, which is a pretty useful set of clues as to what the project's origin might be.

If you're still not convinced, the listing outlines why Project 2021A has received a 'Restricted' 18+ rating in the country, mentioning no depiction of drug use, nudity, or sex, but 'mild' language, 'strong' themes and 'high impact' violence, which would definitely align with Doom Eternal's signature ripping and tearing.

As pointed out by PCGamesN, the classification also lines up with the routine established with 2016's Doom, the VR port of which arrived in 2017. Since Doom Eternal released in May 2020, a new version releasing this year is certainly possible, although since Microsoft's acquisition of Bethesda , it seems less likely that we'll see a repeat of the PSVR release this time around.

There's been no official word on a Doom Eternal VR game from Bethesda or iD Software so far, but if this listing is what we think it is, a virtual reality Doom Slayer might not be far away, as games are often rated not long before they're due to release.

